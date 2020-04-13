FBI issues first wanted poster in Native American language
COUNSELOR, N.M. — The FBI has issued its first wanted poster written in a Native American language, seeking information in Navajo on the death of an elderly man six years ago on the New Mexico portion of the vast Navajo Nation reservation.
Wilson Joe Chiquito, 75, was beaten to death at his home in the community of Counselor in February 2014.
The FBI recently released the poster that offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. It has been shared on social media and posted in Navajo communities, said Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco.
“Having it in both languages, it obviously helps the ability to get tips,” he said. “It’s a positive thing and it shows the FBI’s dedication to helping solve crimes on Navajo by embracing the culture and the language.”
Group supporting LGBT rights to conduct ballot drive online
LANSING, Mich. — A group leading a ballot drive to add LGBT anti-discrimination protections to Michigan’s civil rights law moved Monday to collect voter signatures online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The electronic petition campaign is believed to be the first in Michigan history, according to Fair and Equal Michigan, which said that the strategy is a legal and secure method.
People who want to sign can go to a website with a two-factor authentication system and enter their driver’s license or state ID card number that organizers will cross-check against the voter file.
The ballot committee has until late May to collect about 340,000 valid voter signatures needed to send the initiated bill to lawmakers.
Greeks say migrants are again massing along Turkish shores
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities expressed concern Monday that migrants and refugees are gathering on Turkey’s coast with plans to cross the Aegean Sea to Greek islands despite movement restrictions in both countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Daily clashes between border police and asylum-seekers broke out at the land border between Turkey and Greece in March after the Turkish government said it would no longer stop people from trying to enter Europe.
Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said authorities now “have seen signs of activity” on Turkish shores.
