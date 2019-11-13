Clashes rock Bolivia as interim leader opposed
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Renewed clashes rocked Bolivia’s capital Wednesday as the country’s self-declared interim president, a second-tier lawmaker thrust into the post because of a power vacuum, faced challenges to her leadership claim from supporters of the ousted Evo Morales.
A day after Jeanine Añez claimed the presidency, violent clashes broke out between rock-throwing Morales supporters and police in riot gear, who fired volleys of tear gas to disperse the large crowd of protesters as fighter jets flew low overhead in a show of force.
Opposition was also building in Congress, where lawmakers loyal to Morales were mounting a challenge to Añez’s legitimacy by trying to hold new sessions that would undermine her claim to the presidency. The sessions — dismissed as invalid by Añez’s faction — added to the political uncertainty following the ouster of Morales, the nation’s first indigenous leader, after nearly 14 years in power.
Former Mass. governor to join presidential race
WASHINGTON — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has told allies he will join the 2020 presidential race, according to two people familiar with his plans. An official announcement is expected before Friday, the filing deadline for the New Hampshire primary.
Patrick’s move injects a new layer of uncertainty into the contest less than three months before the first votes. A popular two-term Democratic governor with a moderate bearing and close ties to former President Barack Obama, he is starting late but with a compelling résumé.
The two people with knowledge of his plans spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Rapper gets 4 years in prison on gun charges
Florida rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest at a May concert, according to local reports.
Black, 22, admitted in an August court filing that, in two instances this year, he lied about his criminal history while acquiring firearms. He faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno handed down a 46-month sentence.
The rapper earned a Grammy nomination in 2018 for co-writing Cardi B’s chart-topping track “Bodak Yellow.” His album “Dying to Live” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart that year.
Bishop who probed abuse is now accused
NEW YORK — A Roman Catholic bishop who last month was named by Pope Francis to investigate the church’s response to clergy sexual abuse in Buffalo, N.Y., has himself been accused of sexual abuse of a child, an attorney for the alleged victim notified the church this week.
The attorney informed Catholic officials in New Jersey that he is preparing a lawsuit on behalf of a client who said he was molested by Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio in the mid-1970s, when DiMarzio was a parish priest in Jersey City. DiMarzio said there is no truth to the accusation.
Adriana Rodriguez, press secretary for the Brooklyn Diocese, said DiMarzio has completed his report on the Buffalo Diocese and has submitted it to the Vatican.
