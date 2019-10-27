Facing ethics case, Calif.’s Hill resigning
Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., on Sunday announced her resignation from Congress amid an ethics inquiry into allegations that she had an intimate relationship with a congressional staff member in her office.
Hill’s spokeswoman said that the resignation is not immediate and that Hill was still deciding on when she will leave office.
Last week, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation of allegations that Hill was involved romantically with her legislative director, Graham Kelly, a relationship that would violate House ethics rules. Hill also was alleged to have been involved in a three-person relationship with a woman on her campaign team. Hill is openly bisexual.
In her statement Sunday, she said she is pursuing legal options against those who released private photos, saying that “having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy.”
Lebanese form chain to support protests
BEIRUT — Thousands of Lebanese formed a human chain Sunday along highways and coastal roads in a show of solidarity with anti-government protests.
The protesters joined hands along a main bridge connecting central Beirut to the north and south on the 11th day of nationwide protests.
The rallies have paralyzed the country. But they have also united demonstrators from Lebanon’s many religious communities and political factions.
Classes canceled as Chicago talks go on
CHICAGO — More than 300,000 Chicago students will miss another day of classes as teachers in the nation’s third-largest school district remain on strike.
As contract talks between Chicago Public Schools and the striking teachers continue, CPS announced late Sunday that classes and after school programs scheduled for Monday are canceled. City officials said a large gap remains between the two sides.
Man wins lottery on way to cancer therapy
PINK HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize while on the way to his last round of chemotherapy.
WTVD-TV reported that Ronnie Foster bought the winning scratch-off ticket before getting treatment for colon cancer.
Foster said he claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He said he took home about $140,000 after taxes. He plans to use part of his winnings to pay his medical bills.
Hong Kong police brawl with protesters
HONG KONG — Police in Hong Kong on Sunday fired tear gas and fought with angry demonstrators outside a luxury hotel, another sign of fraying civility in a financial hub roiled by nearly five months of protests.
The rally Sunday was billed partly as a show of support for the city’s ethnic minorities. It unfolded in the harborside neighborhood of Tsim Sha Tsui, a few blocks from the Peninsula, one of the city’s oldest and most expensive hotels.
Riot police fired tear gas less than an hour after the rally began.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.