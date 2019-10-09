U.S. official charged with leaking secrets
WASHINGTON — A Defense Intelligence Agency official was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaking classified intelligence information to two journalists, including a reporter he was dating, the Justice Department said.
Henry Kyle Frese, 30, was arrested by the FBI when he arrived at work at a DIA facility in Virginia. He was charged with willfully disclosing national defense information and was expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Virginia on Thursday.
Frese was involved in “dastardly and felonious conduct at the expense of our country,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Lauer accused of rape in ‘Catch and Kill’ book
NEW YORK — A woman who worked at NBC News claimed that Matt Lauer raped her at a hotel while on assignment for the Sochi Olympics, an encounter the former “Today” show host claimed was consensual.
The claim outlined by Brooke Nevils in Ronan Farrow’s book, “Catch and Kill,” puts a name and details behind the event that led to Lauer’s firing by NBC in 2017. It also provoked the first public response from Lauer, who said in a defiant and graphic letter made public by his lawyer that “my silence was a mistake.”
U.S. strikes blamed
for 39 civilian deaths
KABUL, Afghanistan — A U.N. report released Wednesday criticized American airstrikes earlier this year against drug facilities in Afghanistan, saying they were unlawful and caused significant civilian casualties.
The report, released simultaneously in Kabul and Geneva, said the U.N. verified 39 civilian casualties, including 14 children and a woman, from multiple airstrikes in May on more than 60 sites. It also said some of the targets hit were civilian homes.
The U.S. military disputed the U.N. findings, finding fault with the report’s verification methods and denying there were civilians among the dead. The U.N. had sent fact-finding missions to the site, together with Afghanistan’s Human Rights Commission, and they interviewed dozens of people, both survivors and respected elders.
Calif. makes HIV drugs available over counter
California will become the first state to allow pharmacies to dispense HIV-prevention drugs over the counter, a move that supporters say is an important step toward ending the AIDS epidemic in the United States.
Under a new law, pharmacists who undergo special training will be able to provide 60-day supplies of pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly called PrEP and sold under the brand name Truvada, as well as post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, without a doctor’s prescription. Studies have found the drugs are very effective, but many people at risk don’t take them.
“All Californians deserve access to PrEP and PEP, two treatments that have transformed our fight against HIV and AIDS,” Gov. Gavin Newsom, who signed the bill into law Monday, said in a statement.
