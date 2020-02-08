Midshipman dies in academy fitness test
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Navy midshipman died Saturday while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.
The academy identified him Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas. Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed during the 1½-mile run portion of the Navy’s semiannual physical readiness test.
Officials said initial responders provided exhaustive resuscitation efforts, then Carrillo was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The academy said the circumstances surrounding his death are under review.
Graham: Justice will work with Giuliani
WASHINGTON — The head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that the Justice Department will review information gathered in Ukraine by Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has targeted Democrat Joe Biden and his son.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Attorney General William Barr told him during a conversation Sunday that the department had “created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified.”
Giuliani is also under scrutiny by authorities. That means the Justice Department would be putting itself in the position of appearing to work with someone it is actively investigating to gather potentially damaging information against one of the president’s political rivals.
Swiss expand shield against LGBTQ bias
BERLIN — Swiss voters approved by a wide margin Sunday a measure that will make it illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.
The Swiss parliament in late 2018 approved expanding the country’s anti-discrimination law to make it illegal to publicly denigrate, discriminate or stir up hatred based on a person’s sexual orientation.
Opponents of the move insisted it violated people’s right to freedom of opinion and gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on the issue. Switzerland holds referendums several times a year that give voters a direct say in policy-making.
U.S. may suspend much aid to Yemen
The Trump administration is considering suspending much of its humanitarian assistance to Yemen as part of an international response to new restrictions imposed by Iranian-linked Houthi rebels, officials said.
Consideration of such a move by one of Yemen’s biggest donors, — which, if implemented, could worsen already dire conditions — underscores the challenge of managing aid operations in areas controlled by a rebel movement that is hostile to the West.
A senior State Department official said the United States has not made a final decision but was coordinating with other donor nations and aid organizations on possible responses to a 2 percent “tax” on assistance projects and other new measures in parts of Yemen administered by the Houthis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.