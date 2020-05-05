Ohio official seeks ballot reform
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio needs to take the application process for mail-in ballots online, agree to pay postage on return applications and ballots and make other voting law changes in order to assure a smooth presidential election in November, the state’s top elections official said Tuesday.
Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that he’s begun lobbying lawmakers and legislative leaders on the need to act quickly.
“[Ohioans] overcame adversity to vote, but they shouldn’t have to,” LaRose said. “The lessons from last week need to be applied to November so that Ohioans have a convenient opportunity to vote this November.”
U.S. traffic deaths down by 1.2%
The U.S. government is estimating that traffic deaths fell 1.2% last year to 36,120.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s the third year in a row that fatalities dropped. Pedestrian deaths fell 2% compared with 2018 figures, while motorcyclist deaths dropped 1%. The number of bicyclists killed fell 3%, but fatal crashes involving heavy trucks rose 1%.
The agency says the decline came even though the number of vehicle miles traveled rose by just under 1%.
The figures are estimates based on fatal crashes reported to the agency. Final figures for 2019 won’t be available until later this year.
U.K., U.S. launch trade pact talks
LONDON — After a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, British and American negotiators have opened talks on a trade agreement that the U.K. government hopes will bring a post-Brexit economic and diplomatic boost.
U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer held a video conference call Tuesday at the start of the two-week round of negotiations.
The two sides, which each have about 100 officials involved in the talks, said in a statement that a trans-Atlantic free-trade agreement would “contribute to the long-term health of our economies, which is vitally important as we recover from the challenges posed by COVID-19.”
Israeli: Power-sharing deal is OK
JERUSALEM — Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit advised the country’s top court Tuesday that he sees no grounds for striking down a power-sharing deal struck by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz.
The opinion gave a powerful voice of support to Netanyahu and Gantz as the Supreme Court debates a series of legal challenges to their agreement.
A group of nonprofit organizations has asked the court to strike down the deal — a move that would likely plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth election in just over a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.