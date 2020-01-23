3 in California crew die in Australia crash
SYDNEY — Three American crew members were killed Thursday when the C-130 Hercules aerial tanker they were in crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia, officials said.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths in the state’s Snowy Monaro region, which came as Australia grapples with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.
Coulson Aviation of Port Alberni, British Columbia, said in a statement that one of its tankers was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission.
The three were part of a crew on a California-based tanker, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said in a statement on Thursday. The crew members were not identified.
Cleveland bishop set for Philadelphia post
PHILADELPHIA — The bishop of Cleveland will become the new leader of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the Vatican announced Thursday, making him the first Hispanic archbishop to lead the region’s 1.3 million-member flock.
Nelson Perez, who spent most of his early pastoral career in the Philadelphia area, was introduced Thursday in a news conference at the archdiocese’s Philadelphia headquarters.
He will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput, who is stepping down after turning 75 last year, the usual retirement age for Catholic bishops. Perez takes over Feb. 18.
Star witness testifies at Weinstein’s trial
Actress Annabella Sciorra gave emotional testimony Thursday that Harvey Weinstein raped her more than 25 years ago as she helplessly tried to ward off his aggressive advances.
“I was punching him. I was kicking him,” Sciorra told the jury in Weinstein’s sex assault trial, her eyes welling with tears.
Sciorra is the prosecution’s bold-name witness; she has appeared in numerous movies stretching back to the early 1990s (“The Hand That Rocks the Cradle”) and TV shows including “The Sopranos,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination.
Unaltered photo now in archives’ display
Four days after apologizing for altering a photo of the 2017 Women’s March, the National Archives replaced it with an unaltered copy of the original, according to the agency’s website Wednesday.
The photograph, which had been on display since May, showed protesters in Washington on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Many carried signs, but messages on some of the placards had been blurred out by archive managers and staffers, including messages critical of Trump and others that mentioned female anatomy.
Historians roundly criticized the decision, arguing that documents and photos should never be altered. Archivist David Ferriero said in the statement that he took full responsibility and the decision “was made without any external direction whatsoever.”
