40 rescued migrants brought to Malta
MILAN — Forty migrants rescued off Libya were transferred Sunday to Maltese military boats and brought to port, said the German rescue group Sea-Eye, ending another standoff with the European Union over the fate of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.
A video showed the migrants cheering at the news that they would be transferred first to Malta, then to other EU countries.
Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced Saturday that the small EU nation would allow the 40 migrants aboard the Alan Kurdi to disembark after a request from Germany. He said the EU commission had organized their transfer to other EU nations.
Another rescue ship, operated by Spanish aid group Open Arms, remained at sea for a third day with more than 120 rescued migrants.
U.K. politicians: Snap election may be due
LONDON — Boris Johnson has dramatically boosted public spending since taking office, fueling speculation the U.K. prime minister is preparing not only for Brexit by Oct. 31, but a general election as well.
The two are likely to be linked — either before or after the U.K. leaves the European Union.
On Monday, Johnson — in office less than two weeks — travels to Lincolnshire, eastern England, to lay out details of his $2.2 billion boost for the National Health Service.
It follows pledges to hire more policy officers and increase infrastructure spending, including on railways.
The opposition Labour Party’s health spokesman, Jonathan Ashworth, said an election could be “very soon,” suggesting the NHS cash boost was a government tactic to win over voters.
France considering wider access to IVF
PARIS — Single women and lesbians in France would no longer have to go abroad to get pregnant with a doctor’s help under a proposed law that would give them access to medically assisted reproduction at home for the first time.
A bioethics law drafted by French President Emmanuel Macron’s government includes language to expand who is eligible for such procedures as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization, or IVF.
French law currently limits assisted reproduction to infertile heterosexual couples only.
Pa. man charged in threats to Temple U.
TULLYTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with making threats against Temple University and its police department as he was buying ammunition in a Walmart store, authorities say.
The Bucks County district attorney’s office said 29-year-old Patrick Buhler was arraigned Saturday on misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment counts.
