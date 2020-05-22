Judge nixes lawsuit over U.S. coal sales
BILLINGS, Mont. — A judge threw out a lawsuit on Friday from a coalition of states, environmental groups and American Indians that sought to revive an Obama-era moratorium against U.S. government coal sales on public lands in the West.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said President Donald Trump’s administration had fixed its initial failure to consider the consequences for climate change from ending the moratorium. Acting under an earlier order in the case, the administration in February released an analysis that said the decision to resume coal sales would make little difference over time in greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal, a contention critics said was flawed.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued the administration only considered emissions from a handful of leases and failed to capture the cumulative, long-term impact of the coal program.
FBI director orders review of Flynn case
WASHINGTON — FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review of how the bureau handled its investigation of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, the bureau said Friday.
The review, which will be handled by the FBI’s inspection division, will seek to “determine whether any current employees engaged in misconduct” and evaluate broader FBI policies and procedures to “identify any improvements that might be warranted.”
The review is unusual, particularly because Attorney General William Barr already had commissioned St. Louis U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen earlier this year to examine the handling of Flynn’s case. The statement said the FBI’s review would “complement” that work, and Jensen’s examination would take priority.
EU says U.S. should rethink treaty pullout
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Friday urged the United States to reconsider its plan to withdraw from a military treaty allowing observation flights over more than 30 countries, as NATO insisted that Russia has long flouted its commitments under the agreement.
President Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian violations make it untenable for the United States to stay in the Open Skies Treaty.
“Withdrawing from a treaty is not the solution to address difficulties in its implementation and compliance by another party,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. “While continuing to urge Russia to return immediately to the full implementation of the treaty, I call upon the United States to reconsider their decision.”
Libyan government retakes Tripoli area
CAIRO — Libya’s U.N.-supported government said its forces took back several districts on Friday in Tripoli’s southern reaches that had been captured by their rivals in a yearlong offensive on the country’s capital.
The development dims the prospects for the eastern-based forces, under the command of Khalifa Hifter, to capture the Libyan capital. The advances of Tripoli-allied militias capped a disastrous week for the eastern forces, which were ousted from their only western airbase and several strategic towns recently.
