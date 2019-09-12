China buys beans as tensions ease
WASHINGTON — The trade war between the United States and China showed signs of easing on Thursday, as China reportedly made its first large purchase in months of American soybeans after President Donald Trump agreed to briefly delay his next round of tariffs.
Deep divisions remain, but after weeks of escalating tariffs, both countries appeared eager this week to try to calm tensions before a new round of talks next month.
Man sentenced in $1B Medicare case
MIAMI — A Florida health care executive has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after his conviction on 20 counts in what prosecutors described as a $1 billion Medicare fraud scheme.
A Miami federal judge imposed the sentence Thursday on Philip Esformes in one of the biggest such cases in U.S. history. Prosecutors had sought a 30-year prison term, while Esformes’ lawyers wanted leniency.
The wealthy Miami Beach businessman operated senior facilities in South Florida that jurors found used kickbacks and bribes to gain business.
At least 50 die in Congo train crash
KINSHASA, Congo — At least 50 people have been killed after a train derailed overnight in Congo’s southeast Tanganyika province, officials said.
The derailment also injured 23 others near the Mayibaridi locality and the toll may climb, authorities said, as people were trapped under the train. The cause of the crash was not known.
NTSB: Boat crew slept as fire began
LOS ANGELES — All six crew members were asleep aboard a scuba diving boat off the Southern California coast — in violation of Coast Guard rules — when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, killing 34 people who were trapped in a bunkroom below the main deck, U.S. authorities said Thursday.
The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report said five crew members, including the captain, were sleeping in their quarters behind the wheelhouse on the second deck of the boat and another was asleep below deck with the passengers when the fire started.
The five above board survived and the other, a 26-year-old woman who had recently started working on the Conception, was killed. The cause of the Sept. 2 blaze has yet to be determined.
N.Y. diocese files for bankruptcy
A Roman Catholic diocese in upstate New York filed for bankruptcy protection Thursday amid a wave of lawsuits over alleged sexual abuse of children. The Diocese of Rochester became the first of the state’s eight dioceses to do so and the 20th nationwide.
Attorneys for numerous victims said the bankruptcy filing would not prevent those with claims from pursuing compensation.
Man indicted in El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas — A man accused of gunning down people at a busy Walmart in El Paso last month was indicted Thursday for capital murder.
Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, was indicted on one count in connection with the Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead in the border city, District Attorney Jaime Esparza said. El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Crusius, who remains jailed without bond.
