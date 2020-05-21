FBI calls shooting at naval base ‘terrorism-related’
A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead Thursday was being investigated as “terrorism-related,” the FBI said, but few details were divulged.
The suspect was identified as Adam Alsahli of Corpus Christi, according to three officials familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity.
At about 6:15 a.m., the gunman tried to speed through a security gate at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, opening fire and wounding the sailor, a member of base security, officials said. But she was able to roll over and hit the switch that raised a barrier, preventing the man from getting onto the base, the officials said. Other security personnel shot and killed the man.
Divided Senate confirms Ratcliffe as intel chief
WASHINGTON — A sharply divided Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence on Thursday, with Democrats refusing to support the nomination over fears that he will politicize the intelligence community’s work under President Donald Trump.
All Democrats opposed Ratcliffe, making him the first DNI to be installed on a partisan vote since the position was created in 2005. The tally was 49-44.
The Texas Republican seemed unlikely to get the position when Trump in February announced plans to nominate him, as he had already been selected for the job last year and then withdrew after Republicans questioned his experience. But senators warmed to him as they grew concerned about upheaval in the intelligence community and wanted a permanent, confirmed director.
Actress, designer to serve prison time in college scam
“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin has agreed to serve two months behind bars and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has agreed to serve five months as part of a deal to plead guilty to cheating the college admissions process, according to court papers filed Thursday.
Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, were set to plead guilty Friday via videoconference before a federal judge in Boston, who must approve the deal.
It’s a stunning reversal for the couple who insisted for the last year they were innocent and that investigators had fabricated evidence against them. Their decision comes about two weeks after the judge rejected their bid to dismiss the case .
They were scheduled to go to trial in October on charges that they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California .
