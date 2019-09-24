Report finds spike in unmarried U.S. couples
A U.S. Census Bureau report says the number of unmarried partners living together has tripled in the past two decades due to greater social acceptance.
The report released this week says the number went from nearly 6 million in 1996 to 19.1 million in 2018. Unmarried partners are older, better educated, more likely to earn higher wages and more racially diverse than in the past, the report says.
As a group, unmarried partners are still small compared with married partners, who numbered 127 million in 2018.
World postal union rejects Trump’s plan
GENEVA — In a showdown Tuesday at a Universal Postal Union meeting, countries rejected the Trump administration’s favored approach to an international mail problem that is making the U.S. consider leaving the 145-year-old body.
Trump trade envoy Peter Navarro appealed on Tuesday’s opening day of the emergency meeting for countries to support Washington’s reform push. The UPU’s “extraordinary congress” is only the third since the 192-member intergovernmental body was created in 1874 to smooth mail deliveries.
The Trump administration insists some postal carriers, such as China’s, aren’t paying enough to have foreign shipments delivered to the U.S. and argues the current international system is ill-suited for the 21st-century e-commerce boom.
Airstrikes kill 13, Yemeni tribal leaders say
SANAA, Yemen — Airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s rebels on Tuesday killed at least 13 civilians, including children, when they hit a residential building in southern Dhale province, tribal leaders and health officials said.
The airstrikes in the district of Qataba also wounded at least 10 others, they said. The casualties were from two families.
The officials and tribal leaders said the area hit by the airstrikes is controlled by the rebels, known as Houthis, and is about 6 miles from the front line of fighting with forces of the internationally recognized government backed by the Saudi-led coalition.
Opera star Domingo withdraws from Met
NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Opera announced Tuesday that Placido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from a slate of scheduled performances at the opera house following allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women. The opera legend indicated he would never again perform at the Met.
Domingo had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season premiere of Verdi’s “Macbeth” on Wednesday night, which would have been his first performance in the United States since The Associated Press reported that numerous women had accused him of inappropriate behavior, including one soprano who said he grabbed her bare breast.
Executive gets prison time for college fraud
BOSTON — A Los Angeles executive was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison for paying $250,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a fake water polo recruit.
Devin Sloane, 53, pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy. A graduate of USC and founder of the Los Angeles water systems company AquaTecture, he is the second parent sentenced in a sweeping college admissions scandal.
