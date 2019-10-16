Obama backs Trudeau in bid for re-election
TORONTO — Barack Obama is urging Canadians to re-elect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an apparently unprecedented endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian election by a former American president.
Obama tweeted Wednesday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. Trudeau is in a tough re-election fight ahead of Monday’s parliamentary elections.
Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, called Obama’s endorsement rare and said it possibly has not happened before but he doesn’t think it will move the polls.
Trump to unfreeze Central American aid
President Donald Trump has agreed to release $143 million in foreign aid to Central America, money he froze earlier this year to put pressure on Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador during a migration surge at the U.S. southern border.
In a tweet Wednesday, Trump praised the three governments for signing new accords with the United States that will potentially allow the Department of Homeland Security to send asylum-seekers from the U.S. border back to Central America. Since striking the deals, Trump has gone from threatening the countries with tariffs to heaping praise on their efforts.
The decision does not restore all of the money Trump suspended, some of which has been diverted to support the Venezuelan opposition.
Calif. to launch quake early warning system
LOS ANGELES — California officials will launch the first-ever earthquake early warning app for all of the state’s residents Thursday. Authorities will also begin issuing quake early warnings through the Wireless Emergency Alert system, offering text message alerts even for people who have not downloaded the app.
The MyShake app, built by the University of California, Berkeley and funded by the California Office of Emergency Services, will on Thursday morning begin to publicly broadcast earthquake early warnings for OS and Android users who have downloaded the program.
The announcement will come on the 30th anniversary of the magnitude 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake, which caused a section of the Bay Bridge and Interstate 880 in Oakland to collapse.
Protests in Catalonia stretch into 3rd night
BARCELONA, Spain — Rioting raged in Barcelona and several other Catalan towns for a third straight night Wednesday, with police fighting running street battles with protesters angered by lengthy prison sentences for nine leaders of the wealthy region’s drive for independence from Spain.
Tens of thousands of protesters faced off against police in Barcelona. Some set up flaming barricades in the streets, torching cars and trash cans. Catalan police said protesters threw gasoline bombs, stones, bottles and firecrackers at them.
