Turkey approves troop deployment to Libya
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s parliament on Thursday authorized the deployment of troops to Libya to support the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli that is battling forces loyal to a rival government seeking to capture the capital.
Turkish lawmakers voted 325-184 at an emergency session in favor of a one-year mandate allowing the government to dispatch troops amid concerns that Turkish forces could aggravate the conflict in Libya and destabilize the region.
The Tripoli-based government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has faced an offensive by the rival regime in the east and forces loyal to commander Gen. Khalifa Hifter.
FAA investigating drones in Colo., Neb.
The drones appear after dark, flying in formation over rural Colorado and Nebraska. For weeks, they have fueled intense speculation on social media and unsettled residents, who have flooded law enforcement with calls.
Officials in multiple counties say they have not been able to determine who is flying them or why. The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating, an agency spokesman said Thursday.
Five fishermen feared dead in Alaskan waters
JUNEAU, Alaska — Five fishermen missing after a crab boat sank in the frigid waters off Alaska were feared dead after authorities called off a search for those working in one of the most dangerous industries in the U.S.
Two other crew members were rescued after the disaster Tuesday, telling authorities they were the only ones who made it into a life raft, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
The Coast Guard said it used helicopters, planes and a boat to look for the missing crew members for 20 hours before ending the search late Wednesday .
Probe of fire at German zoo centers on 3 women
BERLIN — Three women are under investigation in Germany for launching paper sky lanterns for the new year, which apparently ignited a fire that killed more than 30 animals at a zoo, officials said Thursday.
The three local women — a mother and her two daughters, ages 30 to 60 — went to police in the western city of Krefeld on New Year’s Day after authorities held a news conference about the blaze, police said. The women are being investigated on suspicion of negligent arson.
Sky lanterns are illegal in Germany.
Authorities said the women had ordered five sky lanterns on the internet and said they had believed they were legal in Germany.
Earthquakes frighten Puerto Rico residents
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Thursday in the latest of a rare string of quakes that has frightened many in the U.S. territory.
The most recent quake occurred 8 miles south of Guayanilla and was felt in the capital of San Juan , according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No damage was reported.
The flurry of quakes began Dec. 28, with a 4.7 magnitude temblor followed by a 5.1 magnitude one that hit near Puerto Rico’s south coast and sent dozens of panicked people into the streets.
Since then, more than 1,100 less intense earthquakes have occurred .
