Miami-Dade mayor closes all beaches
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s largest county inched closer to economic shutdown Thursday as Miami-Dade County’s mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
“We must all act as if we are infected and take every precautionary step to prevent transmitting this virus,” Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in his announcement of the closures, which appear to go beyond other state and local orders in Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis already had ordered bars closed and restaurants to limit seating, while some municipal governments have limited eateries to take-out and delivery.
Trump calls off G-7 Camp David meeting
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday called off the G-7 meeting at Camp David scheduled for June, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.
The leaders of seven major industrial nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will instead huddle by video conference, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.
Coalition troops pull out of base in Iraq
BAGHDAD — Troops from the U.S.-led coalition pulled out from a base in western Iraq on Thursday as part of a planned drawdown, Iraqi and coalition officials said, while training activities by the coalition were suspended amid concerns about the coronavirus.
Coalition forces withdrew from al-Qaim on the Iraq-Syria border, with others planned across Iraq in the coming weeks. The plan was in the works since late last year, a senior coalition military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
No family, fanfare for departing astronaut
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA astronaut who’s about to leave the planet for six months will blast off without any family or fanfare because of the coronavirus.
Chris Cassidy said Thursday that he won’t have any guests at his April 9 launch from Kazakhstan. He expects to say goodbye in Russia to his wife on Friday, three weeks earlier than planned.
Queen urges Britons to pull together
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday urged the British people to pull together even as they move apart, hoping to steady a country that has veered between alarm and complacency as the government has struggled to present a consistent message about its response to the coronavirus.
“We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them,” the queen said.
The statement — issued Thursday from Windsor Castle — was a familiar appeal to national solidarity from a monarch who has seen her country through traumas from World War II and Brexit to the death of Princess Diana.
