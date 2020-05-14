EPA won’t limit toxin in U.S. drinking water
WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has decided not to limit perchlorate, a chemical that has long been detected in the drinking water of many Americans, according to two agency officials briefed on the matter.
The chemical has been linked to potential brain damage in fetuses and newborns and thyroid problems in adults.
The move, which comes despite the fact that the EPA faces a court order to establish a national standard for the chemical compound by the end of June, marks the latest shift in a fight over whether to curb the chemical used in rocket fuel.
Officially, in an email Thursday, EPA spokeswoman Corry Schiermeyer said the agency “has not yet made a final decision” on whether to limit perchlorate in drinking water.
Israeli government inauguration delayed
JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner, Benny Gantz, on Thursday postponed the swearing-in of their controversial new government as the Israeli leader rushed to quell infighting within his Likud party.
In a joint announcement, the men said they would hold a swearing-in ceremony on Sunday to give Netanyahu more time to hand out coveted Cabinet appointments to members of his party.
After three deadlocked and divisive elections, and a year and a half of political paralysis, Israel had hoped to swear in the new government on Thursday.
Storm hit Philippines, setting new emergency
MANILA, Philippines — A strong typhoon hit the eastern Philippines on Thursday, knocking out power and threatening food crops in a new emergency for a country already overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Typhoon Vongfong blew into Eastern Samar province at noon with fierce rain and wind as tens of thousands of people were being evacuated in provinces along its northwestward path through the country’s most populous region. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
The typhoon hit as the Philippines struggles to deal with coronavirus outbreaks, largely with a lockdown in the main northern region of Luzon that is to be eased this weekend, except in metropolitan Manila and two other high-risk areas. The rest of the country will be placed in less-restrictive quarantines.
U.S. suicide hotline now closer to reality
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill that would designate 988 as the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline number is closer to becoming law after the Senate approved it Wednesday evening.
The bill, passed by voice vote, is the culmination of one of the final legislative priorities of former Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. He pushed for a Federal Communications Commission study released earlier this year that identified the three-digit number to access the hotline, similar to 911 to report emergencies.
“This bipartisan bill to create a three-digit suicide hotline is now one step closer to becoming reality,” said Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., the bill’s sponsor. “This three-digit number would make it easier for Americans dealing with a mental health crisis to receive life-saving support.”
