Dark horse candidate wins top post with EU
BRUSSELS — Ursula von der Leyen of Germany, who emerged only recently as an unexpected compromise candidate to be the European Union’s top bureaucrat, on Tuesday clinched her selection, winning approval by the European Parliament after steering left from her usual center-right position.
The first woman ever chosen to lead the European Commission, von der Leyen , 60, will begin her five-year term as European Commission president in November.
French minister quits amid controversy
PARIS — The No. 2 official in the French government resigned Tuesday following media reports that he has been living a lavish lifestyle at taxpayer expense, including hosting lobster and Champagne soirees and ordering up exorbitant renovations of his ministerial apartment.
Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy said on his verified Facebook page that he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe “to defend myself” and to protect his family. It was not immediately clear who would replace him.
Rugy said he filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday morning over the “media attacks” that forced him to step down from his post, which is second in the Cabinet after the prime minister.
Judge restricts social media use of Stone
WASHINGTON — A federal judge barred Roger Stone from posting on social media Tuesday after finding that the longtime confidant of President Donald Trump repeatedly flouted her gag order.
Stone, who is charged with lying in the Russia investigation, has used social media repeatedly to disparage the case against him and the broader election interference probe. Though U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson did not send Stone to jail or find him in contempt, she said his behavior was more appropriate for middle school than a court of law.
Stone is charged with witness tampering and lying to congressional lawmakers in their investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Puerto Rico governor vows he will not quit
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Facing intense pressure to resign, Gov. Ricardo Rossello addressed Puerto Rico on Tuesday, the morning after street protests shook the capital of San Juan, and refused to step down despite what he acknowledged was widespread public discontent.
Rossello defended the actions of police during Monday night’s tense demonstrations, which culminated in three hours of clashes between protesters and officers, who launched tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets into a crowd of several thousand people.
Authorities said they made five arrests and that 21 police officers were hurt. More demonstrations were planned for Wednesday.
