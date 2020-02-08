Early data show surge in Air Force suicides
WASHINGTON — Suicides in the active-duty Air Force rose last year to the highest total in at least three decades, even as the other military services saw their numbers stabilize or decline, according to officials and unpublished preliminary data.
According to preliminary figures, the Air Force had 84 suicides among active-duty members last year, up from 60 the year before. The jump followed five years of relative stability. Official figures won’t be published until later this year and could vary slightly from preliminary data.
Unrest in Kazakhstan leaves 8 people dead
MOSCOW — Eight people were killed and 40 injured in an outburst of violence in a town in Kazakhstan where about 30 homes were also set on fire, the country’s interior minister said Saturday.
Erlan Turgumbayev said about 300 people fought on the streets of Masanchi, including firing shots and throwing rocks, and 47 people were arrested. He did not say what started the conflict, but area residents said on social media that it was an ethnic dispute.
Family of injured boy sues ICE over his care
HOUSTON — The mother of a 5-year-old Guatemalan boy sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the medical care he has received in detention for a head injury suffered before the family was arrested.
The lawsuit filed late Friday in California asks a judge to order the child to be taken to a pediatric neurologist or pediatric neurosurgeon. It also seeks to prevent ICE from trying to immediately deport the family.
The child’s relatives and advocates allege that ICE is not properly treating symptoms caused by an accident in which the boy’s skull was fractured.
ICE has said medical staff at the detention center conducted multiple check-ups and found no lasting neurological issues.
Small jet crashes after takeoff near Atlanta
CALHOUN, Ga. — The wreckage of a small jet was found Saturday in a remote area of northern Georgia, hours after the plane went missing from radar shortly after takeoff from the Atlanta area.
There were no signs of survivors, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office said. It wasn’t known how many people were aboard.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna Citation aircraft disappeared from radar around 10:10 a.m. about 50 miles north of Atlanta. It had departed from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City.
Cessna describes the Citation as a small business jet that can carry seven to 12 passengers.
India asks Sri Lanka to resume reconciliation
NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his counterpart from neighboring Sri Lanka on Saturday to resume a post-civil war reconciliation process with minority ethnic Tamils that appears to have stalled since a new president was elected last year in the island nation.
“We had an open conversation about reconciliation in Sri Lanka. I’m confident that the government of Sri Lanka will meet the Tamil people’s expectation of equality, justice, peace and dignity in a united Sri Lanka,” Modi told reporters after meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
