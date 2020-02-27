Britain threatens to walk away from talks with EU in opening demands
LONDON — Britain laid out its opening demands for trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, including a blunt threat to walk away from the table if there is no progress within four months.
The two sides appear headed for a rocky first round of negotiations, due to begin Monday in Brussels, as they try to forge a new relationship after the United Kingdom’s departure from the now 27-nation bloc. Britain and the EU both say they want to reach a free trade agreement, but have starkly divergent views on how it should be overseen and what constitutes fair competition between their two economies.
Former Taliban hostage in Doha will witness planned peace deal with U.S.
KABUL, Afghanistan — Australian professor Timothy Weeks, who was held captive for three years by the Taliban, arrived Thursday in Qatar to witness the signing of a peace deal between the U.S. and Taliban.
The Taliban maintain a political office in Qatar, where Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad negotiated over 17 months to come up with the deal scheduled to be signed Saturday in the capital of Doha. The agreement will open the door for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan and bring an end to 18 years of war.
Weeks was met at the airport by Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the chief of the feared Haqqani network who was freed from an Afghan jail in exchange for Weeks’ release as well as American Kevin King.
Loughlin, Giannulli set for October trial in college bribery scandal
BOSTON — TV actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will go on trial in October on charges that they bribed their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California, a federal judge said Thursday.
The judge set the trial date a day after defense attorneys claimed new evidence would exonerate the couple in the college admissions bribery scheme that has embroiled prestigious universities.
Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House,” and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into USC. They will be tried starting Oct. 5 in Boston federal court alongside six other prominent parents accused of rigging the college admissions process. Seven others still fighting the charges will go to trial in January 2021, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said.
Pope has ‘slight’ illness, cancels visit
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is sick and skipped a planned Mass with Rome clergy across town Thursday, officials said.
The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a “slight indisposition” and would proceed with the rest of his work on Thursday. But Francis “preferred to stay near Santa Marta,” the Vatican hotel where he lives.
There was no word from the Vatican about the nature of his illness, but the pope was seen coughing and blowing his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass. It comes amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy that has sickened more than 400 people, almost all of them in the north.
Riot police pulled from Greek islands
ATHENS, Greece — The Greek government was scrambling Thursday to resolve an escalating crisis on the Aegean Islands after clashes with residents forced it to withdraw most of the riot police it had sent to guard the sites of planned migrant camps.
Hundreds of officers were dispatched this week to the islands, where camps already hold thousands of migrants, in response to angry protests over the construction plans. But their presence only heightened tensions. Dozens of officers and 10 residents were injured Wednesday on Lesbos and Chios. Much of the force boarded ferries back to the mainland Thursday.
