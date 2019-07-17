So-called Cadillac tax is repealed in House
WASHINGTON — House Democrats and Republicans joined in a rare show of unity Wednesday, voting overwhelmingly to repeal an unpopular tax on generous health insurance that’s a symbol of former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.
The “Cadillac tax” never went into effect, since lawmakers kept delaying it. Wednesday’s 419-6 vote increases chances that the Senate will follow the House, going for full repeal.
Beginning in 2022, the tax would slap a 40% levy on the value of health insurance plans above $11,200 for single coverage and $30,100 for family policies. The idea was to help control costs by putting a brake on the value of health insurance plans. To avoid the tax, insurers and employers might have to shift more costs to policyholders.
Senator slows bill to boost 9/11 fund
WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Wednesday blocked fast-track approval of a bipartisan bill that would ensure a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.
Paul objected to a request by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to approve the bill by unanimous consent. Paul questioned the bill’s 70-year time frame and said any new spending should be offset by corresponding cuts. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the 9/11 bill would result in about $10.2 billion in additional compensation payments over 10 years, including more than $4 billion for claims already filed.
Cohen campaign finance probe over
NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors have told a judge in New York that they have concluded their investigation into campaign finance crimes committed by President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen.
The closure of the case is the strongest suggestion yet that federal prosecutors have decided not to bring criminal charges against anyone besides Cohen in the scheme to use hush-money payments to protect Trump’s reputation during the 2016 presidential campaign. For months, prosecutors had asked that the documents remain sealed because they were still investigating payments Cohen helped orchestrate to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.
Cohen pleaded guilty last August to charges that the payoffs amounted to illegal campaign contributions.
May slams absolutism now gripping politics
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday criticized the increasing intolerance and absolutism of world politics.
May, who is due to leave office in a week , condemned the “politics of division” and said “some are losing the ability to disagree without demeaning the views of others.”
May announced her resignation last month after Parliament rejected her divorce deal with the European Union. In her last major speech as leader, May condemned the populist politics of “winners and losers, which views compromise and cooperation through international institutions as signs of weakness, not strength.”
The two men competing to succeed her, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, say Britain will leave the EU — with or without a deal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.