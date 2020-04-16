Judge denies Stone’s request for new trial

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday rejected Roger Stone’s demand for a new trial, ruling that the jury forewoman in Stone’s trial was not biased against President Donald Trump’s longtime political confidant.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that while the juror might have expressed strong opinions about Trump on social media, she did not have a prejudicial view of Stone or lie in answering a pretrial questionnaire probing potential jurors for bias.

A jury convicted Stone in November of lying during testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in September 2017. Stone, the last defendant charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, suspended pending his motion for a new trial.

Israeli president asks parliament to pick PM

JERUSALEM — Israel’s president on Thursday asked the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

President Reuven Rivlin made the move after his prime minister-designate, former military chief Benny Gantz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to reach a power-sharing deal by a midnight deadline.

Trump threatens to adjourn Congress

WASHINGTON — Citing the coronavirus, Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened unprecedented action — adjourning both houses of Congress — to entice the Senate to approve more of his nominees.

In recent years, Congress has refused to fully adjourn during most breaks precisely to prevent the president from making recess appointments — a process lawmakers also employed to thwart President Barack Obama’s nominees.

New wildfires start near Chernobyl plant

MINSK, Belarus — Three new wildfires have started in the radiation-contaminated evacuation zone around Ukraine’s wrecked Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident 34 years ago, emergency officials said Thursday.

A statement from the Emergencies Ministry said the fires were small and posed no threat to facilities holding radioactive waste.

Firefighters battled large blazes in the area for 10 days this month before reporting Tuesday that they had been extinguished.

Info adds to questions about Russia dossier

WASHINGTON — New material contained in footnotes to a Justice Department watchdog report that were recently declassified by the Trump administration indicates the FBI was advised even as it sought warrants to eavesdrop on a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump that some of the information included in the dossier was not accurate or was potentially influenced by Russian disinformation.

The FBI did not rely on the dossier when it opened the Russia investigation in July 2016, but it did rely in part on the document a few months later when it applied for a warrant to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

— From wire reports

