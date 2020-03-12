Chelsea Manning released from jail after grand jury disbands
FALLS CHURCH — A federal judge on Thursday ordered the release of former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, ending roughly a year of incarceration she had served for refusing to testify to a grand jury.
U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered Manning’s release from jail after prosecutors reported that the grand jury that subpoenaed her has disbanded. The Alexandria sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday night that Manning had been released.
Manning’s legal statement asked for privacy and said they were relieved at her release. On Wednesday, her lawyers said she had attempted suicide while at the jail in Northern Virginia.
Members of right-wing group derail Ukraine peace conference
KYIV, Ukraine — Right-wing activists in Ukraine on Thursday derailed a conference on the steps needed for a political settlement to the armed separatist conflict in the country’s east.
Members of the National Corps, a radical nationalist group that includes veterans of the conflict, denounced the conference in Kyiv as a betrayal of Ukraine’s interests.
They surrounded a deputy chief of Ukraine’s national security council and forced him from the podium after he called for political efforts to bring the country’s rebel-controlled areas back into the fold.
The conflict in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland flared up in April 2014, weeks after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. More than 14,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists.
Germany puts some members of far-right party under surveillance
BERLIN — In a strongly worded warning, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency on Thursday officially classified a part of the far-right Alternative for Germany party as extremist and said it would place some of its leaders under surveillance.
It is the first time in Germany’s postwar history that a party represented in the federal Parliament has elicited such intense scrutiny.
The leaders of the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, as the party is known, routinely attack the press, accuse Muslim immigrants of being criminals and question the universalist principles of liberal democracy. Yet the party sits in the federal Parliament, where it is the leading voice of the opposition.
Flooding kills 5 people in Egypt
CAIRO — Thunderstorms packing heavy rains and lightning caused widespread flooding across Egypt on Thursday, killing at least five people and injuring five others, officials said as authorities shuttered schools, government offices and an airport.
A child died and five people were injured when floods demolished their houses in a rural area in the southern province of Qena, where lightning ignited several fires. Also in Qena, a motorist was killed when winds blew his car into a canal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.