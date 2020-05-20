Supreme Court blocks Russia probe material
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted an emergency appeal from President Donald Trump’s lawyers and blocked House Democrats — for now — from examining grand jury materials from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
The justices said they would consider a full appeal from the Justice Department, which will likely delay a decision about whether to hear the case until at least the end of June.
The court’s action means more delay for the House Judiciary Committee, which first sought to see the evidence and documents after Mueller wrapped up his probe last year and before it began impeachment proceedings.
Trump may host G-7 conference after all
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he’s considering holding a meeting in the U.S. with the leaders of the world’s major economies after all because it would be a “great sign to all” of things returning to normal during the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement was the latest effort by Trump to signal to the nation that the economy is improving after months-long shutdowns meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 are beginning to be lifted across the country.
Trump had scheduled the Group of Seven summit for June 10-12 at Camp David, Md., the presidential retreat. But in March, he announced he was canceling the annual meeting because of the pandemic and that the leaders would confer by video instead.
Powerful storm hits India, Bangladesh
NEW DELHI, India — One of the most powerful storms over the Bay of Bengal in recent years lashed India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, forcing more than 3 million to evacuate and leaving a trail of destruction in the region.
The “extremely severe cyclonic storm” Amphan made landfall on the coast of the state of West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon with wind speeds of up to 115 mph, the Indian Meteorological Department said.
Kolkata, the regional capital, was pounded with rains and fierce winds reaching 75 mph, with reports of damage to infrastructure.
Millions were hunkering down in their homes and storm shelters in India and Bangladesh as winds uprooted trees, destroyed informal housing and toppled electricity poles.
