3 EU nations faulted for refusing refugees
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland broke EU law by refusing to comply with a refugee quota program launched after well over a million migrants entered the bloc, most fleeing war in Syria and Iraq.
In an emergency move in 2015, EU nations agreed to relocate up to 160,000 refugees from Italy and Greece as those two countries buckled under the number of migrant arrivals. The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland were among a small group of nations that voted against the move.
Conviction tossed in WSJ reporter death
KARACHI, Pakistan — A Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the murder conviction of a British Pakistani man found guilty of the 2002 kidnapping and killing of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.
Instead, the court found Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh guilty of the lesser charge of kidnapping and sentenced him to seven years in prison.
Pearl disappeared Jan. 23, 2002 in Karachi. Prosecutors said Saeed lured Pearl into a trap by promising to arrange an interview with an Islamic cleric who police believed was not involved in the conspiracy.
One of Saeed’s lawyers, Khwaja Naveed, said Saeed could go free unless the government chooses to challenge the court decision.
Radio host gets 25 years in Ponzi scheme
DALLAS — A Texas radio host and financial consultant who admitted to conning elderly listeners out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The sentence was imposed as part of a plea deal that William Neil “Doc” Gallagher, 79, agreed to on Friday with Dallas County prosecutors, the Dallas Morning News reported. The North Richland Hills man was ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution.
Gallagher, who wasn’t licensed to advise clients on securities, received up to $29.2 million from about 60 investors from December 2014 to January 2019, authorities said.
Ga. man pleads guilty in White House plot
ATLANTA — A Georgia man accused of plotting to attack the White House with an antitank rocket and explosives has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.
Hasher Jallal Taheb, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to destroy, by fire or an explosive, a building owned by or leased to the United States, federal prosecutors said.
“Taheb hatched a dangerous plan that would have resulted in unimaginable injury,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in an emailed statement. “We are grateful to community members who noticed his dangerous evolution and alerted law enforcement.”
In conversations with undercover federal investigators in October 2018, Taheb mentioned plans to travel overseas and wanting to attack the White House and the Statue of Liberty, prosecutors said. He later broadened his potential targets in the D.C. area they said.
