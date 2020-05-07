U.S. pulling forces from Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is pulling two Patriot missile batteries and some fighter aircraft out of Saudi Arabia, an American official said Thursday, amid tensions between the kingdom and the Trump administration over oil production.
The official said the decision removes two batteries that were guarding oil facilities in Saudi Arabia but leaves two Patriot batteries at Prince Sultan Air Base in the Saudi desert, along with other air defense systems and fighters.
The decision scales back the American presence in Saudi Arabia just months after the Pentagon began a military buildup there to counter threats from Iran.
About 300 troops that staff the two batteries would also leave Saudi Arabia, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.
Amtrak will require masks on riders
Beginning Monday, all passengers on Amtrak trains and in stations will be required to wear masks, the carrier announced Thursday.
“The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone,” Amtrak CEO William Flynn said in a statement.
Amtrak had previously mandated that all train and station workers who come in contact with riders wear masks.
Amtrak’s announcement came as there is a growing push to require passengers to wear masks when flying or using public transportation, in hope of providing an extra layer of protection against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Ohio bishop quits in sex abuse case
VATICAN CITY — A Roman Catholic bishop in Cincinnati has resigned after not going to his superiors with concerns about a priest who now is set to be tried on charges that he raped a boy.
Pope Francis recently accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Joseph R. Binzer, the Vatican announced Thursday. The announcement gave no details.
But the Archdiocese of Cincinnati noted that Binzer had already been removed as director of priest personnel “after he failed to bring past concerns about Father Geoffrey Drew’s conduct to the attention of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr” and the priests’ personnel board.
Floridians flee wildfires in Panhandle
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Firefighters in the Florida Panhandle have been battling wildfires that forced 1,600 people to evacuate their homes, and a stretch of Interstate 10 remained closed in both directions Thursday afternoon due to smoke, authorities said.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a news conference Thursday afternoon that fire officials are working around the clock to contain the fires.
“The threat is far from over and there is no rain forecasted,” Fried said. She asked residents to stay alert and “be ready for a wildfire impacting their neighborhood.”
Nominee vows to fix Navy problems
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy is in “rough waters” and suffering from leadership failures, the diplomat chosen to be the next Navy secretary told a Senate committee Thursday. He pledged to restore a culture of good order and discipline to the service.
Kenneth J. Braithwaite, the ambassador to Norway and a retired rear admiral, faced repeated questions about recent crises, including the firing of an aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to fight a coronavirus outbreak on his ship and the subsequent resignation of the acting secretary who fired him.
Braithwaite said that Navy culture has been tarnished and trust in leadership has broken down.
“It saddens me to say that the Department of the Navy is in rough waters due to many factors, but primarily the failure of leadership,” he said in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Braithwaite said he is ready to face the challenge of repairing those problems.
