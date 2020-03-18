Israeli legislature shut, stymying opposition
JERUSALEM — Israel’s Knesset speaker Wednesday abruptly adjourned all parliamentary meetings until next week, apparently a response to the new coronavirus, in a move that froze opposition efforts to discuss bills seeking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ouster.
The decision drew angry accusations from Netanyahu’s opponents that the embattled prime minister is using the coronavirus crisis to cement his hold on power.
Netanyahu’s rival said he would challenge the parliamentary delay in the Supreme Court, while the president warned the country’s democratic system was being threatened.
“We must not let this crisis, as serious as it is, harm our democratic system,” President Reuven Rivlin said, as he implored Parliament Speaker Yuli Edelstein to ensure parliamentary activity.
Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden dies at 88
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled the moon alone in 1971 while his two crewmates test-drove the first lunar rover, died Wednesday at age 88.
His family said he died in his sleep in Houston. No cause of death was given.
“Al was an American hero whose achievements in space and on Earth will never be forgotten,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement. He also praised Worden for his appearances on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” to explain his moon mission to children.
Worden flew to the moon in 1971 along with David Scott and Jim Irwin. As command module pilot, Worden remained in lunar orbit aboard the Endeavour while Scott and Irwin descended to the surface and tried out NASA’s first moon buggy.
Scott is one of four moonwalkers still alive. Irwin died in 1991.
China says it’s justified in expelling Americans
HONG KONG — An increasingly rancorous rivalry between the United States and China entered a new phase Wednesday as Beijing accused the Trump administration of starting a diplomatic clash that led it to expel almost all U.S. journalists from three newspapers.
The Chinese government cast its expulsion of the journalists from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post as necessary to defend Beijing against what it perceived as an ideological campaign by the United States to impose its values on China.
Beijing has said that the expulsions were a response to the Trump administration’s decision to limit the number of Chinese citizens from five state-controlled media outlets who could work in the United States to 100.
Navy officer opposes trans policy in lawsuit
BOSTON — A U.S. naval officer who is facing involuntary discharge because of a policy restricting transgender people from military service has filed a lawsuit that aims to force defense officials to allow her to continue serving.
The federal lawsuit, filed Tuesday, is the first legal challenge to the policy since rules went into effect in April stripping transgender troops of rights they secured under the Obama administration to serve openly and to have their medical transitions covered in their health benefits, lawyers said.
The officer, stationed in Massachusetts, is seeking to transition and serve in the Navy as a woman, the suit says.
