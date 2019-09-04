House lawmakers will not seek new terms
WASHINGTON — Reps. Bill Flores of Texas and Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin on Wednesday became the latest House Republicans to announce plans to retire at the end of their current term.
Flores, 65, said in a statement that he wants to spend more time with his family and resume private-sector business activities. He was first elected to Congress in 2010. Sensenbrenner, 76, has served in Congress for 40 years, representing southeastern Wisconsin.
They were joined by Democratic Rep. Susan Davis, 75, who announced Wednesday that she would not seek re-election in the Southern California district she’s held since 2001.
More than a dozen House Republicans and four Democrats have announced a resignation, retirement or plans to run for another office next year.
Former Obama counsel acquitted of lying
WASHINGTON — A federal jury found Gregory Craig not guilty of lying to the Justice Department, acquitting the Democratic former White House counsel on Wednesday of concealing media contacts in 2012 related to his work for the Ukrainian government.
Jurors deliberated less than five hours before vindicating Craig, 74, a former top legal adviser to Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Craig was the first prominent Democrat charged in an investigation spun off from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, and his defenders have long complained he was prosecuted after blunt attacks by President Donald Trump and his supporters that the Justice Department was unduly targeting Republicans.
3rd parties in Epstein filings reach hundreds
NEW YORK — Sealed court records contain the names of at least hundreds of third parties who were mentioned in a civil case involving sexual abuse allegations against the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a federal judge said Wednesday.
The third parties, including a man now identified only as John Doe, will be allowed to object to the release of the documents following a painstaking review of the materials, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said.
Preska scheduled the hearing after an appeals court in New York ordered her to review the records and release “all documents for which the presumption of public access outweighs any countervailing privacy interests.” It’s not clear who is named in the records, but an attorney for a John Doe warned in court papers Tuesday that the documents may contain “life-changing” disclosures against third parties not directly involved in the litigation.
April trial date set in R. Kelly’s federal case
CHICAGO — A judge on Wednesday set an April 27 trial date in R. Kelly’s federal case in Chicago that accuses the R&B star of child pornography and obstruction of justice.
Judge Harry Leinenweber left open the possibility of changing the date later, however, after Kelly attorney Steve Greenberg said having to prepare for trials in three other districts meant the defense may not be ready by April.
In all, Kelly faces 40 counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at finding girls for Kelly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.