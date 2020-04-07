Singer-songwriter John Prine dies at 73
John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other tunes, died Tuesday at age 73.
His family said he died from complications from the coronavirus.
Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy this year, Prine was a virtuoso of the soul. He sang his conversational lyrics in a voice roughened by a hard-luck life, particularly after throat cancer left him with a disfigured jaw.
In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him “The Mark Twain of American songwriting.”
Judges side with U.S. on federal executions
WASHINGTON — A divided federal appeals court sided Tuesday with the Trump administration’s efforts to resume federal executions after a nearly two-decade hiatus.
The ruling does not mean executions can begin immediately. The appeals court sent the case back to a lower court and put its own order on hold to allow lawyers for the death row inmates to challenge it.
Australian cardinal’s conviction overturned
SYDNEY — Cardinal George Pell was declared not guilty of pedophilia by Australia’s highest court and released from prison Tuesday.
The High Court of Australia overturned decisions by two lower courts that had convicted the 78-year-old prelate and sentenced him to six years in prison, based on the testimony of a man who said Pell sexually assaulted him and a fellow choirboy at a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s.
Pell was the most high-ranking Catholic Church figure to be jailed as part of a wave of court cases around the world against priests alleged to have committed serious sexual misconduct.
Paraglider drowns off North Carolina coast
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A paraglider has drowned after he crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the North Carolina coast, officials said Tuesday.
Police in Kill Devil Hills responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Tuesday regarding a report about a paragilder, a news release from the town said.
William B. Koebornick, 52, landed in the ocean about 50 yards offshore and near the Avalon Pier. An eyewitness and police officers attempted to rescue the man, but officials said the weight of the paraglider’s motor, the harness entanglement and the wave action pulled him underwater.
Court drops charges against church leader
LOS ANGELES — A California appeals court ordered the dismissal of a criminal case Tuesday against a Mexican megachurch leader on charges that include child rape and human trafficking on procedural grounds.
Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June following his arrest on accusations involving three girls and one woman between 2015 and 2018 in Los Angeles County. He has denied wrongdoing.
The appeals court ruled that because García’s preliminary hearing was not held in a timely manner and he did not waive his right to one, the complaint filed against him must be dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.