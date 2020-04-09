3 new crew members arrive at space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Three astronauts flew to the International Space Station on Thursday, departing the virus-plagued planet with little fanfare and no family at the launch site to bid them farewell.
NASA’s Chris Cassidy and Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner arrived at the orbiting lab in their Soyuz capsule six hours after blasting off from Kazakhstan. They joined two Americans and one Russian who will return to Earth in a week.
There was no social distancing 260 miles up: As they floated into the space station one by one, the new astronauts embraced the three already there. They had been in quarantine for the past month.
The newest crew members will remain on board until October.
Pentagon is seeking nuclear microreactor
BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Department of Defense wants to build a prototype advanced mobile nuclear microreactor at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho, saying they are needed to ensure the military energy supply.
The microreactor would be capable of producing one to 10 megawatts. A megawatt can power from about 400 to 900 homes.
The department says it wants to reduce reliance on local electric grids, which are highly vulnerable to prolonged outages from a variety of threats.
The department is considering building the microreactor at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory. Oak Ridge National Laboratory in East Tennessee would also take part.
Armed squad holds up Mexican mining firm
MEXICO CITY — A heavily armed squad of men stole an unspecified number of gold-silver alloy bars from a desert mine in northern Mexico, escaping into the remote mountains in a small plane, according to the company.
The heist occurred Wednesday morning at the Mulatos mine in Sahuaripa, Sonora, as personnel of Minas de Oro Nacional, the Mexican subsidiary of Canada’s Alamos Gold, were preparing to transport the bars of a gold and silver alloy out on a contracted plane at the mine’s airstrip.
Suddenly, five armed men arrived, held up the mine’s security personnel and a small plane landed. Within 10 minutes, the plane and the attackers had fled into the mountains with the bars, according to a statement from Minas de Oro Nacional.
Man awaiting retrial in Oakland may be freed
OAKLAND, Calif. — A man awaiting retrial in a fire that killed 36 partygoers at a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse may be released from jail because of the coronavirus.
An Alameda County Superior Court Judge is likely to release Derick Almena from the Santa Rita Jail and place him in an electronic monitoring program while he awaits retrial, officials said. Almena’s attorney, Tony Serra, also told the San Jose Mercury News that there is a strong possibility that officials will release his client.
Almena, 49, has been jailed since 2017. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 2, 2016, fire at an electronic music party at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland. Prosecutors allege Almena was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial building into a residence for artists and held events without proper permits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.