Whitmer will probe failures of two dams
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday demanded an investigation to determine what caused two dams in central Michigan to fail, leading to devastating floods in several communities and forcing about 11,000 people to evacuate their homes.
Whitmer ordered the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to look into the May 19 failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams, operated by Boyce Hydro.
“I’m committed to doing everything I can to hold those responsible for the dams’ safety accountable,” she told reporters in Midland, one of the communities that was submerged.
“I also asked EGLE to review the issue of dam safety in Michigan and provide recommendations on policy, legislative and enforcement reforms that can prevent these harms from being repeated elsewhere.”
Last of sanction relief for Iran to be curtailed
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is ending nearly all of the vestiges of U.S. sanctions relief provided under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to current and former U.S. officials and congressional aides.
They said Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will revoke all but one of the waivers covering civil nuclear cooperation. The waivers had allowed Russian, European and Chinese companies to continue to work on Iran’s civilian nuclear facilities without drawing American penalties.
The waivers were last renewed at the end of March and are due to expire at the end of the week. The revocations will give foreign companies 60 days to wind down their operations, according to the officials.
Rosenstein to appear first in probe review
WASHINGTON — Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will testify next week at a Senate committee hearing on the Justice Department’s Russia investigation, the chairman said Wednesday.
Rosenstein will appear before the Judiciary Committee in the first scheduled oversight hearing of the panel’s investigation, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who leads the panel. The hearings are part of a broader effort by allies of President Donald Trump to call into question decisions and actions made during the Russia investigation.
U.S.: Kilpatrick won’t be freed from prison
DETROIT — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be freed 21 years early, as his family and supporters said would happen, after the federal Bureau of Prisons announced they had denied his application for home confinement.
A little-known nonprofit called the Ebony Foundation set off a frenzy last week, saying that Kilpatrick would be released after serving just seven years of a 28-year sentence for public corruption.
The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on Kilpatrick’s status then, but late Tuesday, it issued a statement saying it had “reviewed and denied inmate Kwame Kilpatrick for home confinement. Mr. Kilpatrick remains incarcerated at the federal correctional institution in Oakdale, Louisiana.”
