Colt suspends output of AR-15 for civilians
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Gun-maker Colt is suspending its production of rifles for the civilian market, including the popular AR-15, the company said Thursday in a shift it attributed to changes in consumer demand and a market already saturated with similar weapons.
The company said it will focus instead on fulfilling contracts with military and police customers for rifles.
Netanyahu, Gantz call for unity in Israel
JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called on his main rival, Benny Gantz, to meet immediately to discuss forming a government of national unity together.
Gantz responded that the people had voted for unity and that he was ready to negotiate for a unity government — but one under his leadership. His centrist Blue and White party came out of the election with a slight edge over Netanyahu’s conservative Likud.
Trio acquitted in Fukushima disaster
TOKYO — A Japanese court on Thursday found three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Co. not guilty of professional negligence over the 2011 tsunami-induced reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Former Tepco Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 79, and two former colleagues were accused of failing to take adequate precautions to safeguard the plant against the 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that struck the region on March 11, 2011. The disaster crippled the plant and spread radioactive contamination across a swath of northern Japan.
Ala. governor being treated for cancer
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday that she will receive treatments for a cancerous spot on her lung.
The Republican governor said the spot was discovered in a routine exam and was later confirmed to be what she called a tiny, isolated malignancy. “The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable,” Ivey, 74, said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.