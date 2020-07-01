Court stays order on Florida voting rights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal appellate court has stayed a lower court ruling that gave impoverished Florida felons the right to vote. The order issued Wednesday disappointed voting rights activists and could have national implications in November’s presidential election.
In May, a federal judge in Tallahassee ruled that Florida law can’t stop an estimated 774,000 disenfranchised felons from voting because they can’t pay back any legal fees and restitution they owe. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle called the law a “pay-to-vote system.”
But Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately appealed that ruling to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting a stay of Hinkle’s ruling and a review of the case by the full appeals court. The appellate court on Wednesday, granted both requests.
UNESCO says its logo is being used in art fraud
PARIS — The United Nations’ cultural agency has warned that its name and logo are being illegally emblazoned on false documents to facilitate illicit trafficking in African cultural property.
UNESCO urged “vigilance” Wednesday after it received numerous reports of such fraud and instances where its name was being used to certify the monetary value of collections. The traffickers sometimes used fake business cards with actual names of officials from the Paris-based agency, it said.
UNESCO says it is considering legal action.
Judge delivers setback to Trump asylum policy
SAN DIEGO — A federal judge has knocked down a cornerstone border policy of the Trump administration that denies asylum to people who travel through other countries to reach the U.S.-Mexico border without first seeking protection in those countries.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that authorities violated federal rule-making procedures by not seeking public feedback before putting the policy into effect in July 2019.
The impact of Kelly’s ruling is diminished by a coronavirus pandemic-related measure that was imposed in March to quickly expel people who cross the border illegally and block asylum-seekers at official crossings.
The administration could appeal. Asked to comment Wednesday, the Justice Department said in a statement that the court’s ruling was based on procedural claims and not about the policy’s substance.
Germany disbands elite military unit
BERLIN — Germany’s defense minister disbanded a company of special forces on Wednesday saying a culture of right-wing extremism had been allowed to develop behind a “wall of secrecy.”
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said “toxic leadership” in the company was found to have fostered an extreme right attitude among some members of the Kommando Spezialkraefte, or KSK, unit.
Some of the 70 soldiers in the unit will be distributed among the KSK’s other three combat companies, while “those who made clear they are part of the problem and not part of the solution must leave the KSK,” she said.
The organization’s training and deployments are being scaled back as the investigation into extremism continues, and reforms are implemented.
