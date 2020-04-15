Israeli leader, rival fail to form coalition
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival missed a midnight deadline Wednesday to form an emergency government to tackle the coronavirus threat and prevent another costly and divisive election. But the sides agreed to continue the discussions.
Representatives from Netanyahu’s Likud party and former military chief Benny Gantz’s Blue and White gathered late Wednesday, after the end of the Passover holiday, for last-ditch talks on a power-sharing deal. If they fail, the country moves closer to a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.
Although the deadline passed, they put out a joint statement early Thursday saying discussions would continue later in the day.
U.K., EU hold Brexit trade talks by video
LONDON — The European Union and Britain said Wednesday they had held “constructive” talks on their future relationship despite the coronavirus pandemic scuttling face-to-face negotiations. But the two sides remain far apart on whether a deal can be sealed by the end of the year.
The two sides said in a joint statement that the goal was “to make real, tangible progress” by June, when a high-level summit is scheduled to decide whether there is a chance of success by the end of the year.
U.S. officials say Iran harassed warships
WASHINGTON — A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made “dangerous and harassing” maneuvers near U.S. ships in the North Arabian Sea on Wednesday, in one case passing within 10 yards of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, U.S. officials said.
In a written statement, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of several U.S. ships at close range and high speed.
In the group of U.S. ships was the USS Paul Hamilton, a Navy destroyer, and the USS Lewis B. Puller, a ship that serves as an afloat landing base. The U.S. ships were operating with U.S. Army Apache attack helicopters in international waters, the statement said.
The Americans issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, five short blasts from the ships’ horns and long-range acoustic noise maker devices, but received no immediate response, the U.S. statement said. After about an hour, the Iranian vessels responded to the bridge-to-bridge radio queries, then maneuvered away.
Explosion in Maine damages paper mill
PORTLAND, Maine — An explosion at a paper mill in Maine shook the ground Wednesday and produced a plume of black smoke that was visible for miles around, but it appeared no one was injured.
The blast rocked the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, in central Maine, around noon, state police spokesman Steve McCausland said. Mill personnel told police no one was injured, though some people suffered respiratory distress.
The cause wasn’t clear to investigators, and the investigation will likely begin in earnest on Thursday, as the scene was still being secured, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.