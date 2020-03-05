Pérez de Cuéllar dies; ex-U.N. chief was 100
LIMA, Peru — Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, a two-term U.N. secretary-general, has died at age 100. He brokered a historic cease-fire between Iran and Iraq in 1988 and came out of retirement to help re-establish democracy in his Peruvian homeland.
His son, Francisco Pérez de Cuéllar, said his father died Wednesday at home of natural causes. Current U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Peruvian diplomat a “personal inspiration.”
“Mr. Pérez de Cuéllar’s life spanned not only a century but also the entire history of the United Nations, dating back to his participation in the first meeting of the General Assembly in 1946,” Guterres said in a statement.
Final tally confirms Israel still at impasse
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again fallen short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies, final election results confirmed Thursday, extending the country’s year-old political deadlock and weakening the longtime leader as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges.
The embattled Netanyahu had been looking for a decisive victory in Monday’s vote, and initial exit polls had indicated his Likud party and smaller religious and nationalist allies had captured 60 seats, just one short of a majority required to form a new government. Netanyahu declared victory.
But the final count showed Likud emerged as the largest individual party, with 36 seats. But with his smaller allies, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc captured just 58 seats, well short of the 61-seat majority.
Md. shooter’s case is nearly 2 years old
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Documents relating to a forensic psychologist’s discussions with detention center employees about the behavior of a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper were released to defense attorneys Thursday on a judge’s order, as lawyers prepare for a determination on whether he was criminally responsible because of his mental health.
The case, which includes videotaped evidence of Ramos shooting his way through the Capital Gazette as victims ran for their lives, will be nearly 2 years old when the second phase of the trial is held in June to determine whether he is criminally responsible.
EU says Brexit talks not going smoothly
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s chief trade negotiator with former member Britain warned Thursday of “serious divergences” between the two sides after the conclusion of the first round of talks.
Britain, meanwhile, predicted a tough road ahead for the talks, which aim to secure a new agreement for trade and many other areas by the end of the year.
Speaking at a news conference in Brussels after four days of talks, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said the two sides had major disagreements in four areas: a “level playing field” for competition, security cooperation, governance of the future relationship and fishing.
