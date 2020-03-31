U.S. enacts rule rolling back vehicle mileage
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration rolled back ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards Tuesday, raising the ceiling on fossil fuel emissions for years to come and gutting one of the United States’ biggest efforts against climate change.
The Trump administration released a final rule Tuesday on mileage standards through 2026. The change waters down a tough Obama mileage standard that would have encouraged automakers to ramp up production of electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient gas and diesel vehicles.
“We are delivering on President Trump’s promise to correct the current fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards,” Andrew Wheeler, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a statement Tuesday marking the release.
“This is first time that an administration has pursued a policy that will net negative benefit for society and reduce fuel savings,” said Chet France, who worked at the EPA for 39 years and is a former senior official over emissions and mileage standards.
Philip Anderson, Nobel winner, dies at age 96
PRINCETON, N.J. — Philip Anderson, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist who expanded the world’s understanding of magnetism and superconductivity, has died. He was 96.
Anderson died Sunday at the Princeton Windrows retirement community, his daughter said. No cause was reported.
He researched the electronic behavior of solid materials such as glass, crystal and alloys, The New York Times reported.
Bogdan Andrei Bernevig, a Princeton professor of physics, said in a statement that Anderson will be known as the man who started solid-state physics as a field.
Taliban team arrives to monitor releases
KABUL, Afghanistan — A three-member Taliban technical team arrived Tuesday in the Afghan capital to monitor the release of their prisoners as part of a peace deal signed by the Taliban and the U.S., a spokesman for the insurgent group said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the team’s arrival in a tweet. It marked the first time a Taliban delegation had been in Kabul since the group was driven out by the U.S.-led coalition in November 2001.
There was no immediate comment from the Afghan government on the team’s arrival.
U.S. is sued over plan to kill grizzlies in Wyo.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Conservation groups sued the U.S. government Tuesday over livestock grazing in a Wyoming forest, saying grizzly bears are too often killed by ranchers and wildlife managers for pursuing cattle in such habitat.
Forest officials decided in October to allow livestock grazing to continue across more than 260 square miles in the Green River headwaters of Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Biologists found that as many as 72 grizzly bears could be killed in the area over a decade without harming the overall grizzly population in the greater Yellowstone region. The bears are classified as a threatened species.
The conservation groups dispute the finding and the decision to allow the grazing.
