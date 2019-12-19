Facial-recognition study finds bias
Facial-recognition systems misidentified people of color more often than white people, a landmark federal study released Thursday shows, casting new doubts on a rapidly expanding investigative technique widely used by law enforcement across the United States.
Asian and African American people were up to 100 times more likely to be misidentified than white men, depending on the particular algorithm and type of search. The study by the federal National Institute of Standards and Technology found a wide range of accuracy and performance between developers’ systems and showed that Native Americans had the highest false-positive rate of all ethnicities.
HUD reports 2.7% rise in homelessness
WASHINGTON — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is reporting a 2.7% increase in the nation’s homeless population driven by a spike in California, according to an annual count that took place in January 2019.
HUD said 568,000 people were counted as homeless in January, up from 553,000 in January 2018. The states with the lowest rates of homelessness per 10,000 people are Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Dakota. The highest rates were in New York, Hawaii, California, Oregon and Washington.
Trial delayed in Fla. school shooting case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The trial of Parkland school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz was delayed Thursday until at least next summer.
Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer agreed to postpone the trial’s start from the original Jan. 27 date after defense attorneys pleaded for more time and prosecutors said they were willing to accept a few months’ delay “in an abundance of caution,” according to one of their court filings.
Cruz, 21, faces 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Ex-Taliban hostage acquitted on charges
OTTAWA — A Canadian court on Thursday acquitted former Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle of multiple charges of abusing his American wife, Caitlan Coleman.
Judge Peter Doody ruled that prosecutors were unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Boyle was guilty on 19 charges including assault, harassment, sexual assault and forcible confinement. The couple spent five years as captives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.