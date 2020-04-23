U.S. halts pipeline approval program
BILLINGS, Mont. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended a nationwide program used to approve oil and gas pipelines, power lines and other utility work, spurred by a court ruling that industry representatives warn could slow or halt numerous infrastructure projects over environmental concerns
The directive from Army Corps headquarters comes after a federal court last week threw out a blanket permit that companies and public utilities have used for decades to build projects across streams and wetlands. The Trump administration is expected to challenge the ruling.
Pipeline and electric utility industry representatives said the effects could be widespread, impacting major pipelines like the Keystone XL crude oil line from Canada to the American Midwest, the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline in Virginia, and power lines from wind turbines and generating stations.
Some Muslim nations start Ramadan Friday
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia and some other Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, declared the holy month of Ramadan would begin Friday, based on a moon-sighting methodology.
This year, the coronavirus pandemic has cut off the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims from their cherished Ramadan rituals as health officials battle to ward off new infections during Islam’s holiest month, when large gatherings and family celebrations are a tradition.
Oman said the fasting month will begin Saturday. Ramadan is expected to begin Saturday in Iran, as well.
U.S. plans to open Greenland consulate
WASHINGTON — The United States will open a consulate in Greenland and give $12 million in development aid to the Arctic island, which President Donald Trump mused about buying from Denmark last year.
Danish and U.S. officials announced the financial and diplomatic package Thursday, in what the Trump administration characterized as an effort to counter growing Russian and Chinese interest in the Arctic.
Transgender women killed in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Activists said Thursday that two bodies found inside a charred car in Puerto Rico were of transgender women, marking four such deaths in the past two months.
The women were identified as 21-year-old Layla Peláez and 32-year-old Serena Angelique Velázquez, according to the Broad Committee for the Search for Equity.
Police are investigating whether it was a hate crime and how the two victims were killed.
Judge tosses Calif. ammunition law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal judge on Thursday blocked a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, issuing a sharply worded rebuke of “onerous and convoluted” regulations that violate the constitutional right to bear arms.
Voters approved toughening California’s already strict firearms laws in 2016, and the restrictions took effect last July.
