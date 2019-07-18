EPA rejects petition to ban pesticide
WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency rejected a petition by environmental and public health groups Thursday to ban a widely used pesticide that has been linked to neurological damage in children, even though a federal court said last year there was “no justification” for such a decision.
In a notice to the Federal Register on Thursday, the agency wrote that “critical questions remained regarding the significance of the data” that suggest that chlorpyrifos causes neurological damage in young children.
The agency said the Obama administration’s decision to ban the product — used on more than 50 crops, including grapes, broccoli and strawberries — was based on epidemiological studies rather than direct tests on animals, which have historically been used by the EPA to determine a pesticide’s safety.
House votes for $15 U.S. minimum wage
WASHINGTON — The House voted Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, delivering a long-sought victory to liberals and putting the Democratic Party’s official imprimatur on the so-called Fight for $15, which many Democratic presidential candidates have embraced.
The measure, which passed largely along party lines after Republicans branded it a job-killer, faces a blockade in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he will not take it up.
Louvre removes Sackler family name
PARIS — France’s Louvre Museum in Paris has become the first major institution to remove the Sackler family name after protests erupted against the family that is blamed for the deadly opioid crisis in the United States.
The Sackler family owns Purdue Pharma, which is facing some 2,000 lawsuits in the U.S. over its role in the opioid crisis that has claimed 400,000 lives in two decades.
EU takes steps to enforce rule of law
WARSAW, Poland — The European Union said Thursday that it’s implementing a new monitoring system to ensure that all member states are complying with the bloc’s rule of law requirements.
A European Commission official said an annual review of all 28 EU members will be held to determine if any issues have surfaced.
The move results from the EU’s decision to begin sanction procedures over changes to the justice systems in Poland and Hungary, which are widely seen as violating EU law.
Pope names Bruni Vatican spokesman
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis named a new Vatican spokesman Thursday, tapping Matteo Bruni, the British-born official who has handled media logistics for papal trips, in the latest shake-up of the Vatican’s communications operations.
Bruni takes over from Alessandro Gisotti, who became interim spokesman following the Dec. 31 sudden departure of Greg Burke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.