Abbas vacates deals over West Bank moves
JERUSALEM — Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas declared Tuesday he was pulling out of long-standing peace agreements and security arrangements with Israel because of Israeli moves toward annexing Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, cited a provision of Israel’s new unity government, which was sworn in Sunday, allowing it to consider unilaterally annexing up to 30 percent of the West Bank as early as July, a proposal that was endorsed by the Trump peace plan released earlier this year.
Abbas said his government would no longer abide by accords between the Palestinians, Israel and the United States, including the landmark 1993 Oslo agreement.
Michiganders flee after dam overflows
EDENVILLE, Mich. — People living along two lakes and a river in mid-Michigan evacuated Tuesday after the breach of a dam following days of heavy flooding across parts of the Midwest.
Two schools were opened for evacuees in the Midland area, about 140 miles north of Detroit, after the breach of Edenville Dam, which holds back Wixom Lake.
More than 50 roads had been closed in the area. The evacuations in Michigan followed days of heavy rains in parts of the Midwest that also brought flooding to Chicago and other parts of Illinois, Ohio and other states.
Canada, U.S. agree to keep border restricted
TORONTO — Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep border closed to nonessential travel to June 21 during the pandemic.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the border is a source of vulnerability, so the agreement will be extended by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April.
Trudeau said provincial leaders clearly wanted to continue the measures, adding, “This will keep people in both of our countries safe.”
J&J, facing suits, halts sales of baby powder
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. — Johnson & Johnson is ending sales of its iconic talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it has caused cancer.
The world’s biggest maker of health care products said Tuesday the talc-based powder will still be sold elsewhere.
J&J faces 19,400 cases alleging its powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that often strikes the lungs.
Hungary: ‘Transgender’ has no legal standing
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Lawmakers on Tuesday approved legislation banning the legal recognition of transgender citizens.
Amendments to the law on the birth, death and marriage registry, approved mostly by deputies from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, will prevent transgender or intersex people from legally changing their gender to match their gender identity.
“Given that the complete change of the biological sex is not possible, it is necessary to state in law that there is no possibility to change it in the registry of births, marriages and deaths, either,” an explanation with the amendment said.
