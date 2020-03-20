Coronavirus death toll in Spain passes 1,000
BARCELONA — Spain passed a grim milestone Friday when it became the second European country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths, a mark that Italy passed a week ago.
Spain’s coronavirus mortality rate, like Italy’s, has been significantly higher than in other countries, confounding authorities.
“It’s a very difficult situation to explain,” said Fernando Simón, director of Spain’s national health emergency sector.
With nearly 20,000 confirmed cases in Spain and more than 1,000 deaths, Simón warned that “the tough days are coming now,” adding that some medical units are being stretched “to the limit.”
Taliban kill 24 Afghan troops, with help
KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban ambush that appears to have had inside help killed up to 24 Afghan security forces in southern Afghanistan early Friday, officials said.
Rahmatullah Yarmal, governor of Zabul province, said the attackers were aided by at least five police officers who then escaped with the Taliban fighters.
It was the latest Taliban assault on government forces since the militant group signed a peace agreement with the United States on Feb. 29. The Taliban have so far ceased attacks against U.S. and coalition troops, but they have continued to target Afghan government forces.
Bloomberg will give $18 million to DNC
WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg is transferring $18 million from his presidential campaign to the Democratic National Committee in the largest single such transfer ever.
It’s the latest sign of the billionaire’s continued involvement in the race since ending his campaign after a lackluster showing in the March 3 primaries. In those Super Tuesday contests, the former New York City mayor won only one U.S. territory.
Census Bureau delays deadline by 2 weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Census Bureau is delaying the deadline for counting everyone in the U.S. by two weeks because of the spreading novel coronavirus, officials said Friday.
The 2020 census had been scheduled to stop at the end of July, but the deadline has now been extended to mid-August, said Tim Olson, an associate director for field operations at the bureau.
Most U.S. residents started being able to respond to the 2020 census last week when the bureau’s website went live and people started receiving notices to participate in the mail. As of Friday, 18.6 million households had answered the questionnaire, primarily online, said Al Fontenot, the bureau’s associate director for decennial programs.
Report: North Korea fires missiles into sea
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Saturday fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military said, as it continues to expand military capabilities amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration .
South Korea and the U.S. were analyzing the launches. Seoul’s military urged the North to immediately stop its “very inappropriate” military demonstrations when the world is struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
