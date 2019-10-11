UN chief orders cuts amid cash shortage
UNITED NATIONS — Meetings canceled. Official travel limited. Documents delayed. Air conditioning and heating reduced. These are some of the measures Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has ordered effective Monday at all United Nations operations around the world amid its worst cash crisis in nearly a decade.
U.N. management chief Catherine Pollard told the General Assembly’s budget committee Friday that 128 countries had paid $1.99 billion in dues for the 2019 operating budget by Oct. 4. She said $1.386 billion is owed for this year by 65 countries, including more than $1 billion by the U.S.
U.S. courts rule against Trump on immigration
Federal judges in multiple state sided against two of the Trump administration’s key immigration initiatives Friday.
In El Paso, Texas, the court ruled that the administration’s attempt to reprogram military funds for the construction of border fencing was a violation of appropriation laws, a decision that could freeze work on the barrier in that area.
In separate rulings in New York, California and Washington state, judges temporarily blocked the implementation of the “public charge” rule that aimed to deny immigrants green cards if they use public benefits or the government considers them likely to do so.
Boeing, FAA faulted over 737 Max planes
International and American aviation safety experts identified broad failures in the design and oversight of Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, saying in a report released Friday that government regulators had “inadequate awareness” of an automated system that contributed to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.
The report by the Joint Authorities Technical Review panel said assumptions about critical aspects of the plane’s design were “not adequately reviewed, updated, or validated.” It faulted communication breakdowns, bureaucracy and staffing disparities between Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Judge to halt lawsuits over Purdue Pharma
A judge will halt lawsuits against Purdue Pharma and its owners for six months in hopes of finalizing a settlement over the OxyContin maker’s role in the national opioid crisis.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain on Friday brushed aside the argument from state attorneys general that lawsuits against the wealthy Sackler family would be essential to getting accountability.
Court: House can seek Trump’s financial data
WASHINGTON — Congress can seek eight years of President Donald Trump’s business records from his accounting firm, a federal appeals court ruled Friday in one of several battles over access to the Trump’s financial data.
In a 2-to-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld Congress’ broad investigative powers and rejected Trump’s bid to block lawmakers’ subpoenas. But the House has agreed to hold off on enforcing the subpoenas while Trump’s appeal continues.
