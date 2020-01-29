Temperatures at large glacier alarm scientists
Scientists in Antarctica have recorded, for the first time, unusually warm water beneath a glacier the size of Florida that is already melting and contributing to a rise in sea levels.
The researchers, working on the Thwaites Glacier, recorded water temperatures at the base of the ice of more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the normal freezing point.
It is unclear how fast the glacier is deteriorating: Studies have forecast its total collapse in a century and also in a few decades. The presence of warm water in the grounding line may support estimates at the faster range.
Number of migrants crossing to U.K. rises
PARIS — A count by French maritime authorities shows that the number of migrants who attempted to cross the English Channel in small boats rose sharply last year, when more than 2,700 people were rescued at sea or stopped while trying to reach Britain from France.
Maritime officials said the 2019 figure is more than four times larger than the previous count of cross-channel migration. The French officials could not say whether the increase in attempts to reach Britain was linked to migrants fearing that Brexit might bring tighter borders. It was not known how many migrants successfully made the crossing.
Pentagon identifies airmen killed in crash
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Wednesday released the names of two Air Force officers killed this week in the crash of their Bombardier E-11A electronic surveillance plane in Afghanistan.
They were identified as Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss, 46, of Yigo, Guam, and Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, N.H. Voss was assigned to Air Combat Command headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.
The cause of Monday’s crash is under investigation, but officials said Wednesday there was no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.
Longest smuggling tunnel found at border
SAN DIEGO — U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel found on the Southwest border, stretching over three-quarters of a mile from Tijuana, Mexico, to the San Diego area.
The tunnel featured a rail cart system, forced air ventilation, high voltage electrical cables, an elevator at the entrance and a drainage system. No arrests were made, no drugs were found, and there were no confirmed exit point in the U.S.
U.S. drones grounded over spying concerns
WASHINGTON — The Interior Department announced Wednesday that it was grounding its entire fleet of drones because of concerns that Chinese parts may be used for spying, making exceptions only for emergency missions like fighting wildfires and search-and-rescue operations.
The move, an extension of an order made last year, reflects concerns that drones made in China could expose sensitive data. DJI, a privately held Chinese company whose drones are used by the Interior Department, said in a statement that it was “disappointed” with the new order, and accused the Trump administration of political motives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.