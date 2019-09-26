Man gets 4 months in admissions scandal
BOSTON — A Los Angeles businessman was sentenced Thursday to four months in prison for paying $400,000 to get his son into Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit.
Stephen Semprevivo, 53, pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy. He is the third parent sentenced in a college admissions scandal that has ensnared dozens of wealthy mothers and fathers.
Australian state legalizes abortion
SYDNEY — Australia’s most populous state decriminalized abortion on Thursday, becoming the last jurisdiction in the country to revise blanket penalties enacted decades ago.
The measure in New South Wales, a state of more than 7 million people that includes Sydney, overturned a 119-year-old law that made it a criminal offense to procure or administer an abortion.
Hong Kong leader rebuked at town hall
HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam came under a barrage of criticism at a town hall session Thursday, with citizens accusing her government of turning a deaf ear to months of protests calling for democratic reforms .
The community dialogue was the first since massive demonstrations began in June over an extradition bill that the government has now promised to withdraw.
General confirmed as Joint Chiefs vice chair
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Air Force Gen. John Hyten to become the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, largely dismissing an aide’s allegations that he had subjected her to unwanted sexual advances. Hyten denied the aide’s allegations.
The 75-22 vote to approve Hyten as the nation’s No. 2 military officer indicates a bit more opposition than most military nominations, which often get near-unanimous Senate support. Ten of the 22 “no” votes came from female senators, including Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, a survivor of sexual assault while in college and the only Republican to vote against him.
Mexico finds rumors, but not 43 students
MEXICO CITY — Five years after 43 students were kidnapped by police and turned over to a drug gang, Mexican authorities hunting for them say they have found dozens of clandestine graves and 184 bodies, but none of the missing students.
Alejandro Encinas, the administration’s top human rights official, said Thursday that searches based on tips continue.
