U.S. seeks to curb suicides nationwide
WASHINGTON — The federal government launched a broad national campaign Tuesday aimed at reducing high suicide rates, urging the public to reach out to others, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and acknowledge daily stresses in people’s lives.
Known as REACH, the government campaign is the core part of a $53 million, two-year effort announced by President Donald Trump to reduce suicide, particularly among veterans.
Starting Wednesday, digital ads will hit the internet with the key message that “suicide is preventable” and that collective action not only by government but also by businesses, schools, nonprofits and faith-based organizations can overcome the stigma of discussing mental health and empower people to understand risk factors, stay connected with others and talk openly about problems.
Maduro moves further against Guaidó’s party
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s government-stacked Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the takeover of one of the nation’s most prominent political parties, to which opposition leader Juan Guaidó belongs, in the latest in a series of moves against President Nicolás Maduro’s critics before upcoming legislative elections.
The decision effectively removes Leopoldo López, the founder of Popular Will, as the party’s official leader and names in his place a lawmaker kicked out of the organization last year amid accusations he’d conspired with Maduro allies.
Popular Will is also the party of Guaidó, the National Assembly leader recognized by the U.S. and over 50 other nations as Venezuela’s rightful president.
Stone pleads with Trump for a pardon
Republican operative Roger Stone made a naked appeal to President Donald Trump to grant him a pardon or commute his sentence before he starts a 40-month prison term on July 14.
“I want the president to know that I have exhausted all my legal remedies and that only an act of clemency will provide justice in my case and save my life!” Stone, 67, said in a statement sent by text Tuesday.
Stone’s statement came after the U.S. government was ordered by a federal appeals court to respond to his request to delay the start of his 40-month prison term as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington on Tuesday ordered the government to file its response by Thursday.
Man sought in attack on child performer
Authorities are looking for a Missouri man who is accused of punching a 12-year-old street performer in the head in an attack that was captured on Facebook Live and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau, was charged Monday with first-degree child endangerment and second-degree assault. The arrest warrant sets cash-only bond at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Police said in a Facebook post that the Friday night attack in the city’s downtown was “completely unprovoked.” The post said officers have been to the suspect’s home and other places he frequents but that his friends and family aren’t cooperating.
