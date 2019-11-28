Crash of small plane kills seven in Canada
KINGSTON, Ontario — Police in the Canadian city of Kingston said seven people died after a small plane crashed in the area Wednesday evening.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada sent investigators.
Officials said the plane left Markham, Ontario, and was destined for the Kingston airport, but went down a few miles from its destination. Kingston Police Constable Ash Gutheinz said Thursday there was no indication of any survivors.
Gutheinz said the area was under a wind advisory at the time, and while winds may not have been as bad as predicted, it was certainly “blustery.”
Video app TikTok unblocks China critic
TOKYO — A woman who was suspended by TikTok after posting viral videos critical of the Chinese government’s actions in Xinjiang said in a Twitter post that the Chinese video-sharing app has restored her account and apologized.
New Jersey teenager Feroza Aziz had posted a series of videos that initially looked like makeup tutorials, before quickly morphing into stinging rebukes of China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.
TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Inc., blamed a “human moderation error” for the removal of her viral video, saying it is reviewing its content moderation process.
U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern that the app’s growing popularity poses a national security risk, including censorship.
Mexico confirms death of U.S. climber
MEXICO CITY— Civil defense officials in northern Mexico on Thursday confirmed the death of California mountain climber Brad Gobright in a fall.
The fall occurred at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.
The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright, 31, as a native of Orange County, Calif., who was “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world.”
Attacks kill 4, curtail Ebola fight in Congo
GOMA, Congo — The World Health Organization suspended operations in one of Congo’s Ebola hotspots on Thursday after four health response workers were killed and six were injured in two attacks, the U.N. agency said.
“Ebola was retreating. These attacks will give it force again, and more people will die as a consequence,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
It was not immediately clear who the attackers were.
Bolivia to restore relations with Israel
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia said Thursday that it will restore diplomatic ties with Israel, a decade after then-President Evo Morales severed relations because of an Israeli military offensive in Gaza.
The renewal of ties was announced as part of an overhaul of Bolivia’s foreign policy following Morales’ resignation this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.