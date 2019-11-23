Boy thrown from mall balcony back in school
MINNEAPOLIS — More than seven months after being thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America, a 5-year-old boy is back in school and walking without a limp.
The kindergartner, identified only as Landen, was released from the hospital in early August and is “now walking PERFECTLY with even legs,” according to an update posted Friday on a GoFundMe website.
The post said Landen tells people when they get hurt: “Don’t worry, I fell off a cliff, but angels caught me and Jesus loves me, so I’m ok and you will be too!”
Landen was critically injured with head trauma and leg and arm fractures after a stranger threw him from a third-floor balcony on April 12. Emmanuel D. Aranda, 25, of Minneapolis, admitted throwing Landen over the railing. He pleaded guilty in May to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced in June to 19 years in prison.
Pope in Japan; will visit Nagasaki, Hiroshima
Pope Francis arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday evening to begin a tour as the first pontiff to visit Japan in 38 years, since Pope John Paul II in 1981.
Planned visits to Nagasaki and Hiroshima on Sunday were included in his itinerary.
The 82-year-old pontiff is expected to send the international community a message appealing for the elimination of nuclear weapons.
On Monday in Tokyo, he is slated to meet people affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake before meeting with the emperor. He’s also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Bolivia Senate OKs election, bars Morales
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia’s Senate on Saturday unanimously approved a measure calling for new presidential elections that would exclude ousted leader Evo Morales — a key step toward pacifying a nation since an Oct. 20 vote marred by reported irregularities.
The measure would forbid re-election of anyone who has served the last two terms consecutively as president, effectively ruling out Morales, whose refusal to accept such limits was a key issue in protests.
The bill now goes to the lower house, which like the Senate is dominated by Morales’ Movement Toward Socialism party. The measure did not set a date for the vote.
Morales’ claim of victory and a fourth term in the Oct. 20 election prompted massive protests that led him to resign on Nov. 10 at the army’s suggestion. He has fled to Mexico.
ACLU: Calif. students were illegally punished
A group of young Sacramento, Calif., students was unlawfully singled out and punished for creating posters that supported the Black Lives Matter movement as part of an art class led by a parent volunteer, the American Civil Liberties Union said.
Four students at Del Paso Manor Elementary School created the works after a lesson on how art is used in activist movements.
They were improperly forced to redo their posters during class time, the civil liberties group said in a letter to San Juan Unified School District last week. One student’s art was thrown away.
A district official said in an emailed statement Friday that the allegations are serious and that the district is investigating.
