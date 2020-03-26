In surprise move, Netanyahu rival picked as Israeli parliament speaker
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief rival was chosen on Thursday as the new speaker of parliament, an unexpected step that could pave the way to a power-sharing deal between the two men.
The sudden turnabout by Benny Gantz, who has spent the past year trying to topple Netanyahu in three bitter and inconclusive elections, appeared to give the embattled prime minister a new lease on life as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges. It also drew angry criticism from Gantz’s political partners, who accused him of betrayal, and ripped apart his Blue and White party, an alliance of three anti-Netanyahu factions.
U.S.-led coalition pulling out of 2nd Iraqi base in planned drawdown
QAYARA AIR BASE, Iraq — The U.S.-led coalition on Thursday started pulling out of a second base in Iraq hours after two rockets hit inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.
The attack in the Iraqi capital, the seat of government and home to the American Embassy, was the first following a brief lull in violence from earlier this month. Iraqi officials also said the U.S. renewed a sanctions waiver enabling Iraq to import crucial gas and electricity from Iran, but with a shorter deadline.
The pullout from the Qayara airfield in northern Iraq is in line with plans to withdraw from bases across Iraq and consolidate coalition forces in Baghdad and at Ain al-Asad Air Base in the country’s western desert.
FBI chief pledges to find answers on disappearance of ex-agent Levinson
WASHINGTON — The FBI won’t give up on “finding out what happened” to former agent Robert Levinson, who the U.S. government believes died in the custody of the Iranians, according to an email FBI Director Chris Wray sent to the FBI workforce Thursday.
The email, obtained by The Associated Press, was sent a day after Levinson’s family revealed that the U.S. government had concluded that Levinson was dead.
Levinson disappeared March 9, 2007, when he was scheduled to meet a source on the Iranian island of Kish. For years, U.S. officials would say only Levinson was working independently on a private investigation. But a 2013 Associated Press investigation revealed that Levinson had been sent on a mission by CIA analysts who had no authority to run such an operation.
Though the FBI believes he is dead, “this does not mean that the FBI has given up on finding out what happened to Bob,” Wray wrote.
EU approves new membership talks
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders gave Albania and North Macedonia the greenlight Thursday to begin EU membership talks, ending a long series of setbacks and disappointments for the two Balkans nations’ quest to join.
No date was set for the start of the membership negotiations, which can take several years.
Albania and North Macedonia were meant to begin accession talks last year, but French President Emmanuel Macron blocked the move and said he would continue to do so until the process for allowing countries into the 27-nation bloc had been reformed. The European Commission later revised the accession process.
