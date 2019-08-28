Gang members kill
26 at bar in Mexico
COATZACOALCOS, Mexico — Gang members burst into a bar in the Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos, blocked all exits, and then started a fire that killed 26 people and injured about a dozen others, Mexican officials said Wednesday.
“The criminals went in, closed the doors, the emergency exits, and set fire to the place,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.
Veracruz Gov. Cuitláhuac García identified the chief suspect as a man known as “La Loca” and gave his name as Ricardo “N’’ because officials no longer give the full names of suspects.
Anti-crime activist Raul Ojeda said the attack had the hallmarks of an unmet demand for extortion payments. Ojeda said the Zetas, Jalisco New Generation cartel and other gangs are fighting for control of the city.
Ga. senator to step down at year’s end
WASHINGTON — Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., said Wednesday that he will resign at the end of 2019, citing his health.
“My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney,” said Isakson, 74, who was elected to a third term in 2016.
His retirement means Georgia voters will choose two U.S. senators next year. Republican David Perdue is seeking a second term.
U.N. urges safety
for civilians in Syria
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. has called on Syria’s warring parties to ensure civilians’ safety as shelling and airstrikes escalated in Idlib, western Aleppo and northern Hama, including the use of barrel bombs.
A U.N. spokesman said Wednesday that “satellite imagery shows entire towns and villages have been razed to the ground.” He said 75% of the 3 million people impacted by the violence are women and children.
Palestinian headed to Harvard blocked
BOSTON — Ismail Ajjawi, a 17-year-old Palestinian trying to start classes at Harvard University, was refused entry after landing Friday at Logan International Airport in Boston, university and federal officials confirmed this week.
The freshman said the denial had to do with politically oriented social media posts by his friends. U.S. Customs and Border Protection would not confirm that, but said Ajjawi was not deported, meaning he can seek re-entry.
Racer dies in Oregon trying to break record
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs, known by fans as the “fastest woman on four wheels,” died Tuesday in a crash while trying to break the women’s land speed record, authorities said Wednesday.
Combs, 39, was racing in a dry lake bed in Oregon’s Alvord Desert, police said Wednesday. The cause is under investigation.
She already held the record as the fastest woman on four wheels, and was attempting to break Kitty O’Neil’s record of 512 mph for three-wheeled vehicles set in 1976. Combs appeared on a number of TV shows, including Discovery Channel’s “Mythbusters.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.