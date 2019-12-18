Maine senator Collins to seek re-election
WASHINGTON — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Wednesday that she would seek a fifth term in the Senate, formally entering what is expected to be her most challenging and expensive race.
The race will take place against the backdrop of impeachment, where her vote will be closely watched in a trial against President Donald Trump. Democrats have targeted Collins for her votes for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the GOP tax cut. Four Democrats are vying to face her.
Nurses in N. Ireland stage short strikes
LONDON — Medical appointments were canceled, hospital units shut down and some ambulance responses were delayed in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, when thousands of nurses staged short strikes in a long-running dispute over pay and patient safety.
About 9,000 nurses represented by the Royal College of Nursing, a labor union, left their jobs for 12 hours — the first walkout in the group’s 103-year history. About 6,000 nurses belonging to Unison, a public employee union, joined the protest, and were planning to stay away for a full day.
High court to hear workplace bias case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will consider expanding protections for churches against job-discrimination claims.
The justices agreed to review two cases in which a federal appeals court allowed discrimination lawsuits by teachers against two Catholic schools in California to proceed. The court has previously ruled that religious employees of a church cannot sue for employment discrimination. But it did not make clear the distinction between a secular employee, who can take advantage of the government’s protection from discrimination and retaliation, and a religious employee, who cannot.
The question for the justices in the new cases is whether religious institutions can invoke a “ministerial exception” to anti-discrimination laws more broadly, even when the employees do not have special religious training or titles.
Ex-student guilty of murder at bus stop
A former University of Maryland student who admitted to fatally stabbing a black Army lieutenant at a campus bus stop was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.
The guilty verdict against Sean Urbanski came the day after a judge dismissed a hate crime count against him in the May 20, 2017, killing of Richard Collins III.
Urbanski, who is white, stabbed Collins after the two met by chance at a bus stop. Defense attorneys argued Urbanski, 24, had been so drunk that he could not form the intent required for a first-degree murder conviction.
