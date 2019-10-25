Actress Huffman released from prison
SAN FRANCISCO — Actress Felicity Huffman was released Friday morning from a federal prison in California two days before the end of a two-week sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal, authorities said.
The “Desperate Housewives” star was released from the low-security prison for women because under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said.
She had one day of credit already banked for the day she was originally arrested and jailed.
A federal judge in Boston last month sentenced Huffman, 56, to two weeks in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.
Gabbard will not seek re-election to House
HONOLULU — U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii doubled down on her long-shot presidential campaign, announcing she wouldn’t also run for re-election in her congressional district.
The 38-year-old Democrat said the threats of war, international tensions and the threats of a new cold war convinced her she should focus on the presidential race. Gabbard lags behind in a crowded Democratic presidential field, but she’s gotten renewed attention lately after a heated argument with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
The Hawaii congresswoman fought back after Clinton said in a recent interview that she believes Republicans have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.” Clinton did not name Gabbard directly.
Trump’s company says it’s exploring hotel sale
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s company said Friday that it is exploring the sale of its landmark Washington hotel after nearly three years of ethics complaints and lawsuits accusing him of trying to profit off the presidency.
The Trump Organization says it will consider offers to buy out the 60-year lease on the Trump International Hotel, which since opening in late 2016 has become a magnet for lobbyists and diplomats looking to gain favor with the administration.
The 263-room hotel built in the Old Post Office down the street from the White House has been among Trump’s biggest moneymakers. It is at the center of two lawsuits accusing the president of violating the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, which bars presidents from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments.
Russia: Soldier kills 8 fellow servicemen
MOSCOW — The Russian Defense Ministry says a 20-year-old soldier killed eight of his comrades and wounded two others in a shooting outburst at a base in Siberia before being apprehended.
The ministry said the attack happened Friday at a base in the town of Gorny, 93 miles north of the border with Mongolia.
It said the soldier, identified as Ramil Shamsutdinov, opened fire in a “nervous breakdown over personal problems unrelated to his military duties.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.